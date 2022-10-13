Padilla: Sa Pakikipagugnayan sa Ambassador ng Tsina

PHILIPPINES, October 13 - Press Release

October 13, 2022 Sa Pakikipagugnayan sa Ambassador ng Tsina Assalamoalaikom wa rahmatullahi ta'ala wa barakatuho! Ikinagagalak ko pong ibahagi na naging maganda ang ugnayan sa pagitan naming mga Senador at ng ating iginagalang na Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian. Ang aming naging ugnayan ay batay sa nag-iisang layunin: ang pagpapaigting ng relasyon ng ating Inang Bayan at Tsina. Ayon kay Ambassador Huang, nakatutok na ang pamahalaan ng Tsina sa mga posibleng krimen bunsod ng paglaganap ng patuloy na Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator o POGO operations sa ating bansa - at nagbigay na rin ang kanilang pamahalaan ng babala na sa kanilang mga kababayang nagtutungo sa Pilipinas. Malinaw na ipinahayag ni Ambassador Huang na hindi pinapayagan ng Tsina ang mga mamamayan nito na magsugal online, mamuhunan sa mga online gambling businesses, o magtrabaho sa mga online gaming businesses gaya ng POGO. Ayon sa mga batas at regulasyon ng Tsina, isang krimen para sa mga mamamayang Tsino ang pagsusugal sa ibang bansa, gayundin ang pagbubukas ng mga casino upang akitin ang mga Tsino bilang pangunahing mga customer. Ito ang mga puntong binigyang diin ni Ambassador Huang upang huwag pahintulutan ang POGO operations sa Pilipinas dahilan na rin sa iba pang mga isyung kaakibat nito tulad na lamang ng pagtaas ng krimen. Para sa mas malalim na pag-uusap, tinanong ng ating Senate President Zubiri kung ang mga Chinese POGO operators ay konektado sa mga sindikato o organized crimes. Sinagot ni Ambassador Huang na, sa kanilang naging assessment, ang mga POGO owners at operators ay konektado sa mga sindikato at mga ilegal na gawain kaya marami sa kanila ang blacklisted o wanted sa Tsina. Bukod sa POGO, kabilang rin po sa aming mga naging usapan ang mga paksang tulad ng renewable energy, electrical cars, e-commerce, at palitan ng kultura sa pagitan ng dalawang bansa. Sa pagpupulong na iyon naging prayoridad ng inyong lingkod na paguspan ang West Philippine Sea. Matatandaan po natin na nagkaroon ng Memorandum of Understanding noong administrasyon ni Pangulong Duterte patungkol sa paggalugad ng langis sa West Philippine Sea subalit ito ay nagtapos noong nakaraang Hunyo. Bilang may-akda ng Senate Resolution No. 9 na pinamagatang "Resolution Urging President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to Resume Bilateral Talks with the People's Republic Of China for Purposes of Cooperation on Oil And Gas Development in the West Philippine Sea", minabuti ng inyong lingkod na alamin ang posisyon ng Tsina sa muling pagbubukas ng usapan ukol dito. Maganda ang naging pag uusap ng inyong lingkod at ni Ambassador Huang dahil ipinahayag niya na magiging bukas ang Tsina sa paguusap ukol sa isang Joint Exploration ng West Philippine Sea, at handa sila na makipag-ugnayan sa ating pamahalaan. Kasama ng kapwa kong mga Senador, sa pangunguna ni Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, ako po ay rumerespeto sa pahayag ng Tsina at kaisa sa pagpapanatili at pagpapaigting ng ating relasyong diplomatiko. On the Meeting with the Chinese Ambassador Assalamoalaikom wa rahmatullahi ta'ala wa barakatuho! I am happy to inform you that we Senators had a good conversation with Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian recently, with the goal of enhancing ties between our Motherland the Philippines and China. Ambassador Huang informed us that the Chinese government is keeping tabs over possible crimes stemming from the continued Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator or POGO operations in our country - and has promptly warned its nationals visiting the Philippines. The Ambassador made it clear that China does not allow its citizens to gamble online, invest in online gambling businesses, or work in online gaming businesses such as POGOs. Under China's laws, it is a crime for Chinese nationals to gamble in other countries - and to open casinos attracting Chinese as primary customers. Ambassador Huang pointed these out to illustrate why POGO operations should not be allowed in our country, citing the crimes and other problems associated with it. To further clarify matters, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri asked if Chinese POGO operators are connected with syndicates or organized crimes. Ambassador Huang replied that as per their assessment, POGO owners and operators are connected with syndicates and illegal activities, which was why many of them are blacklisted or wanted in China. Aside from the concerns on POGO operations, we also discussed other matters including renewable energy, electrical cars, e-commerce, and cultural exchanges between our nations. During the meeting, my priority was to discuss issues involving the West Philippine Sea, including the Memorandum of Understanding agreed upon during the Duterte administration for joint oil exploration in the area. As the author of Senate Resolution No. 9, the "Resolution Urging President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to Resume Bilateral Talks with the People's Republic Of China for Purposes of Cooperation on Oil And Gas Development in the West Philippine Sea," I sought to clarify China's position on the resumption of discussions on the matter. The talks between Ambassador Huang and this representation were warm and cordial. The ambassador said China will remain open to joint exploration in the West Philippine Sea, and that China will remain ready to coordinate with us to resolve issues there. Together with my fellow senators led by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, I respect China's comments on strengthening our diplomatic ties.