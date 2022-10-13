Jinggoy calls for Senate probe on hostage-taking incident in PNP Custodial Center

FOLLOWING the Philippine National Police (PNP) officials' admission of lapses in safety measures, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada wants the Senate to probe the October 9 hostage-taking incident inside Camp Crame as part of the upper chamber's oversight powers in reviewing the security and safety measures inside the national headquarters of the country's police force.

"While our police officers demonstrated swift and decisive action during a crisis situation, the incident nonetheless reflects poorly on our police organization's capacity to perform their mandate of preventing crimes, enforcing laws, maintaining public order, and ensuring public safety," Estrada emphasized.

The senator has filed Senate Resolution No. 258 urging the appropriate committee to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the attempted escape of three detainees and the subsequent hostage-taking incident inside the Custodial Center of the PNP national headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Estrada, in citing the necessity of the investigation, underscored the prevention of any untoward and violent incidents within Camp Crame's premises.

In the aftermath of the incident, the senator expressed concern over allegations of maltreatment of detainees and the claims made by detainee Feliciano Sulayao Jr. when he held hostage former Sen. Leila de Lima.

"Marami kaming reklamo sa ginagawa sa amin dito, para kaming hayop itrato at ang mga pagkain ay may baboy," De Lima said in an affidavit recalling the complaints relayed to her by Sulayao.

Sulayao and two other inmates linked to the Abu Sayyaf Group and Dawlah Islamiya terrorist group - Arnel Cabintoy and Idang Susukan - attempted a prison break at the Custodial Center's maximum security compound last Sunday.

"The police organization should inspire confidence through the institutionalization of strict security protocols in PNP detention facilities, adequate training and capacity-building of its officers and personnel, and humane treatment of persons under police custody, being respectful of their religious beliefs and cultural practices," the lawmaker said.

Hostage-taking sa PNP Custodial Center, pinaiimbestigahan ni Jinggoy

SA kabila ng pag-amin ng pagkakamali ng mga opisyal ng Philippine National Police (PNP) sa mga ipinatutupad na safety measures, hiniling ni Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada ang pagsasagawa ng imbestigasyon sa Senado sa nangyaring hostage-taking noong Oktubre 9 bilang parte ng oversight powers ng mga mambabatas na siguruhin ang maayos na pagpapatupad ng seguridad at kaligtasan sa loob ng Camp Crame.

"Nagpakita man ng mabilis at decisive action sa gitna ng isang crisis situation ang ating mga pulis, ipinamulat sa atin ng insidente na may mga pagkukulang ang hanay ng ating mga kapulisan sa pagganap ng kanilang mandato na mapigilan ang mga krimen, sa pagpapatupad ng batas, pagpapanatili ng kaayusan at pagtiyak ng kaligtasan ng publiko," diin ni Estrada.

Inihain ng senador ang Senate Resolution No. 258 na humihiling sa naangkop na komite na pangasiwaan ang imbestigasyon, in aid of legislation, sa tangkang pagtakas ng tatlong bilanggo at ang nangyaring hostage-taking sa loob ng Custodial Center ng PNP national headquarters sa Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Diin ni Estrada, hindi na dapat maulit muli ang karahasang insidente sa loob mismo ng kampo ng kapulisan.

Bunsod na rin sa nasabing pangyayari, nagpahayag ang senador ng pagkabahala sa mga alegasyon ng pagmamaltrato ng mga bilanggo at ang mga bintang na binitiwan ng bilanggong si Feliciano Sulayao Jr. nang kanyang gawing hostage si dating Sen. Leila de Lima.

"Marami kaming reklamo sa ginagawa sa amin dito, para kaming hayop itrato at ang mga pagkain ay may baboy," sabi ni De Lima sa kanyang sinumpaang salaysay sa mga nasabi sa kanya ni Sulayao habang sya ay bihag nito.

Si Sulayao at dalawa pang kapwa detainees na kasamahan sa Abu Sayyaf Group at Dawlah Islamiya terrorist group na sina Arnel Cabintoy and Idang Susukan ay nagtangkang tumakas sa maximum security compound ng Custodial Center noong Linggo.

"Ang organisasyon ng pulisya ay dapat nanghihikayat ng pagkakaroon ng tiwala sa kanilang hanay sa pamamagitan ng pagkakaroon ng mahigpit na pamantayan sa mga security protocol sa mga pasilidad ng PNP, may sapat na pagsasanay at kapasidad ang mga opisyal at tauhan nito, may makataong pagtrato sa mga taong nasa ilalim ng kustodiya ng pulisya at may paggalang sa mga paniniwala sa relihiyon at kultura," sabi ng mambabatas.