REVILLA FITNESS COACH HEADED TO OLYMPIA 2022 IN USA AFTER WINNING MUSCLE CONTEST PHILIPPINES

Joven M. Sagabain of Bacoor City, Cavite is US-bound this December to represent the Philippines in the Olympia 2022 body-building competition, one of the biggest and most prestigious in the world. This is after Sagabain bagged the championship in the recently held Muscle Contest Philippines 2022 where he exhibited the best shape and figure among various musclemen from different parts of the country.

Sagabain is Senator Bong Revilla's fitness coach who regularly trains him in his gym at his house in Bacoor, Cavite. "His (Sagabain) guidance and expertise allow me keep healthy and maintain a good physique and fitness," Revilla, a former action star, said.

Revilla has given Sagabain his full trust and support because he has witnessed the latter's determination and perseverance. He added that he is confident that the true-blooded Caviteño will bring pride and honor to the country because of his discipline and passion.

Olympia 2022 will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada in the United States this coming December, where winners around the world will be competing for the championship.

Beaming with pride, Revilla proclaimed "Congratulations at good luck sa 'yo, Coach Joven! Baunin mo ang panalangin ng bawat isa sa amin at suporta tungo sa tuluy-tuloy mong tagumpay! Mabuhay ka!"