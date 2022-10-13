Awning Market to Reach US$ 12.3 Billion by 2027 at (CAGR) of 6.37%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Awning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global awning market size reached US$ 8.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.37% during 2022-2027.

Awning Market Overview:

The awning is a lightweight frame structure manufactured using wood, iron, or aluminum and attached to a hood or cover. It is an architectural fabric that is used for decoration purposes and weather protection. Vertical, sun, retractable, and foldable are some of the commonly available variants in the market. It is available in umpteen colors, fabrics, sizes, and patterns and is produced using canvas, wood, cotton, and metals. Awnings also help in minimizing exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays, extend outdoor spaces, and prevent carpets and furniture from fading. Thus, it is witnessing extensive demand across the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Awning Market Trends:

Awnings are highly cost-effective, energy-efficient, durable, flexible, and require low maintenance, which is one of the primary factors bolstering the market growth. The rapid expansion in the construction industry and the shifting consumers are providing a significant boost to market growth. Apart from this, rapid product innovations, such as the integration of smart sensors to automatically consumer preference toward expanded living spaces and beautification of luxurious buildings are other growth-inducing factors. The rapid infrastructural development activities and surging expenditure power of the retract the structure in excessive rains and storms, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Advanced Design Awnings & Signs

Awning Company of America Inc

Carroll Architectural Shade

Eide Industries Inc.

KE Durasol Awnings Inc.

Marygrove Awnings

NuImage Awnings

Sunair Awnings

Sunesta

SunSetter Products

Thompson Awning

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Fixed Awning

Retractable Awning

Manual

Motorized

Breakup by Product:

Patio

Window

Freestanding

Others

Breakup by End User:

Commercial

Residential

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

