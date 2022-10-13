/EIN News/ -- Press Release

Nokia to publish third-quarter and January-September 2022 financial report on 20 October 2022

13 October 2022

Espoo, Finland – Nokia will publish its third-quarter and January-September 2022 financial report on 20 October 2022 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (EEST). The financial report will be made available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.



Nokia only publishes a summary of its financial reports in stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on Nokia Group's financial information as well as on Nokia's outlook.

The detailed, segment-level discussion will be available in the complete financial report hosted at www.nokia.com/financials. A video interview summarizing the key points of our Q3 results will also be published on the website. Investors should not solely rely on summaries of Nokia's financial reports, but should also review the complete report with tables.

Analyst webcast

Nokia's webcast will begin on 20 October 2022 at 11.30 a.m. Finnish time (EEST). The webcast will last approximately 60 minutes.

The webcast will be a presentation followed by a Q&A session. Presentation slides will be available for download at www.nokia.com/financials.

A link to the webcast will be available at www.nokia.com/financials.

Media representatives can listen in via the link, or alternatively call

+1-412-317-5619.

Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Email: press.services@nokia.com