Inspire Food Company Launches New US Webshop for Premium Bubble Tea Products

The Inspire Food Company is one of the largest and most reputable suppliers for popping boba fruit pearls, tapioca pearls, and other bubble tea products.

MIDDLETOWN, DE, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a leader in the European bubble tea industry, The Inspire Food Company has experienced strong and steady growth since its beginnings in 2013. The company’s online and wholesale European webshops have been go-to destinations for Bubble Tea related distributors, retailers, food markets, and beverage shops looking for consistent top quality and service. In addition, European and US Amazon shops have expanded the reach of the brand to new customers and households.

Now, the company is pleased to announce the opening of its new US webshop at https://www.inspirefoodusa.com. Together with the webshop, the company will have an in-country US presence, local warehouse distribution, and product tailored specifically to the United States market. To start out, in-stock products will include a range of popping boba fruit pearl sizes and flavors, tapioca pearls, and tea powders – with more new flavors and product types to come in the future. These innovative and tasty products are perfect for service locations, as well as using them at home.

With the multi-billion dollar US bubble tea industry projected to grow nearly 8% per year through 2028, The Inspire Food Company is confident and excited about its investment in the US, as it looks to replicate its success in Europe as the go-to supplier of innovative and delicious boba tea related items.

Company founder and CEO Joram Kallai expanded on the importance of the entry into the North American market. “We are excited to be the first supplier of premium bubble tea ingredients that operates on both sides of the Atlantic. It’s a completely new market and we look forward to introducing our business model in the US.”

The Inspire Food Company’s products are all competitively priced for both end-users and retailers. In addition, for wholesalers, supermarkets, or shops looking to order larger quantities, the company welcomes inquiries and is happy to discuss potential partnerships.



About The Inspire Food Company

Realizing the high potential of boba tea and related products, The Inspire Food Company was founded nearly 10 years ago in the Netherlands. Since then, the company has become the largest distributor of high-quality bubble tea supplies in Europe for wholesale and resale customers. Specialty products include top quality popping fruit pearls (also known as popping boba or fruit caviar), tapioca pearls, premium syrups, teas, and accessories.

Quality and compliance with the global and local food standards, service, and innovation are key values that the company holds. Through being a leader in the industry in terms of development, packaging, and customer relations, clients are confident that they will receive the best products possible. A dedicated and global team is always available to work together with partners on any issues.

For questions or media that would like to cooperate together or sample products, visit https://www.inspirefoodcompany.com or contact info@inspirefoodcompany.com with any inquiries.

