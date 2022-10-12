Home Solomon Airlines Peace Marathon registrations set a cracking pace

Honiara, Solomon Islands – Just days after the event was officially announced, organisers of this year’s Solomons Airlines Peace Marathon to date have received a flood of registrations for the 29 October event.

While the bulk of the registrations have come from runners in and around Honiara, event organiser Travel Solomons said it had also received strong interest from other regions including Noro, Choiseul and Makira-Ulawa which has indicated it wants to send 26 runners to compete this year.

Travel Solomons Managing Director, Karen Foimua said the rapid rate of registrations bodes well for this year’s event.

“We are hoping to see more than 1000 competitors taking part in the marathon this year,” she said.

“And judging by the interest being shown by sporting clubs, the corporate business sector, family groups and a host of individuals, we’re well on the way to achieving that target.”

As in previous years, the event will comprise a 2K, 5K, 10K and a 21.1K half-marathon with a host of sponsor-donated prizes to be awarded across a variety of categories.

These include Gold Sponsor Our Telekom which, in addition to the air tickets and cash being given to race category winners by Solomon Airlines and other key sponsors, has also presented the event’s organisers with mobile phones as additional prizes.