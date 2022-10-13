Antibodies Market to Surpass US$ 608 Billion by 2032 amid Growing Investment in Vaccine and Novel Therapy Development

Seoul, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR in its latest antobodies market report provides key trends and opportunities in terms of product type, application, and end user for the upcoming decade. The study also focuses on offering unique market insights to help large firms develop cohesive strategies to gain a competitive edge.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global antibodies market is set to witness double-digit growth at 11.9% CAGR between 2022-2032 and reach a valuation of US$ 608 Billion by 2032. Growing investments in research and development activities, especially in the vaccine development space, is likely to drive the market over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Governments around the world are increasing their grants and funds for the development of vaccines for tackling a range of diseases. Vaccinations and novel therapies have proved to be effective in numerous disease management. Further, growing focus to reduce the global burden of diseases such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and multiple sclerosis is expected to create opportunities for antibodies market players.

Further, as per World Health Organization, the proportion of global population over 60 years will double from 12% to 22% by 2050. Hence, increasing geriatric population has led to strong focus on management of chronic diseases. For instance, around 21% of elderly in India have at least one chronic disease, as per National Library of Medicine. This is expected to boost the demand for quality antibodies for development of novel therapies in the market.

Get A Sample Copy of this Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=194

Regionally, North America and Europe are predicted to dominate the global antibodies market. However, growing healthcare investments in India and China are likely to create lucrative opportunities for market players in South & East Asia during the assessment period.

Key Takeaways:

North America's share in the global antibodies market is likely to be 49% in 2032.

Europe antibodies market is expected to grow at 11.2% CAGR during 2022-2032.

By end-use, demand for antibodies is expected to remain highest in biopharmaceutical companies.

By product type, monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to dominate over the forecast period.

By application, drug discovery and development is likely to be the most lucrative segment.

Sales in China antibodies market are projected to expand at 10% CAGR over the upcoming decade.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing emphasis on creating novel therapies for treatment of chronic diseases such as Parkinson's, and others is anticipated to boost the antibodies market.

Emergence of medical tourism centers in South East Asia and Latin America is anticipated to aid the growth.

Growing development in biomarker discovery and interest in outsourcing is predicted to create conducive environment for the market.

Restraints:

High cost and time-intensive process for development of antibodies might limit the growth in the market, especially in emerging countries.

Growing pricing pressure and competitive costs might create a challenge for start-ups.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=194

Competitive Landscape:

Leading players are focusing on tying up with research institutes to gain technical know-how and expertise. Further, leading market players are also focusing on gaining funds from governments and other institutions. Mergers & acquisitions are also a key focus area for prominent players.

For instance,

In 2021, Thermo Fisher acquired PPD to boost its strength in the clinical research services field.

In 2022, Abcam and Twist Bioscience Corporation signed a license agreement for antibody development and research.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Sanofi SA

Eli Lilly and Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Biogen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson & Johnson

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Novartis AG

More Valuable Insights on Antibodies Market

In its latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed analysis of the global antibodies market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also divulges key drivers and trends promoting the sales of antibodies through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product Type:

Monoclonal

Polyclonal

Immune Checkpoint

Epitope Tag

Isotype Control

Primary

Assay

Others

By Application:

Drug Discovery & Development

Basic Research

Toxicity Screening

Biopharmaceutical Production

Drug Screening

Tissue Engineering

Forensic Testing

Others

By End User:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic & Research Institutes

Forensic Science Laboratories

Food & Beverage Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Get Full Access of this Report through our Secure Payment Options

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/194

Key Questions Covered in the Antibodies Market Report

What is the estimated market size of antibodies in 2022?

At what pace will the sales in the global antibodies market increase till 2032?

What factors are driving the demand in the antibodies market?

Which region is predicted to lead the global antibodies market between 2022 and 2032?

Which is the chief application in antibodies market?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Antibody Labelling Services Market: The antibody labelling services are particularly useful in a variety of diagnostic processes, including ELISA, radioimmunoassay, enzyme immunoassay, and western blot tests, which aid in the identification of numerous life-threatening illnesses like HIV. The market for antibody labelling services is anticipated to expand as a result of the therapeutic uses for antibodies, which include treating conditions including rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, and crohn's disease.

Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Market: The market for antibody drug conjugates contract had global sales of US$ 8.1 billion in 2021. Sales in the market are poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% between 2022 and 2032. The subcontracting of services and operations to contract manufacturing companies, increased demand for biologic treatments, and an increase in cancer incidences are expected to contribute to the growth in the market.

CSPG2 Antibody (Versican) Market: Sales of the CSPG2 antibody (Versican) are likely be influenced by the rising number of cancer patients worldwide. Most analytical testing methods use the CSPG2 antibody (Versican), which is frequently used as a biomarker for oncology and tumor diagnostics. With growing use of analytical testing techniques such as western blotting, immunochemistry, and immunofluorescence, the CSPG2 antibody (Versican) market is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the upcoming decade.

Check it Out More Reports by Fact.MR on Healthcare Domain

https://www.factmr.com/industry/healthcare

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That's why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog