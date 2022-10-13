Submit Release
Manchin, Capito Announce More Than $590 Million in Bridge, Highway Funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

October 12, 2022

Washington, DC — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced funds coming to West Virginia totaling $590,536,780 through the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).


“Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to bring historic investments to West Virginia – creating long-term, good-paying jobs while also addressing the state’s infrastructure needs. From our cities to our rural counties, it’s critical that highways and bridges are safe and secure for every West Virginian. I am pleased the FHWA is investing more than $590 million to help ensure that all West Virginians have safe and reliable access to these services, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to improve our roads and bridges as we address the infrastructure needs of the Mountain State,” Senator Manchin said.


“It was clear we needed to improve, modernize, and expand West Virginia’s core infrastructure, and doing so required the appropriate investments and flexibility for states to address their own unique needs.” Ranking Member Capito said. “That’s exactly why we wrote and passed the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act out of our EPW Committee and included it as the centerpiece of the IIJA. This funding announcement will enable state and local governments to not only have the resources to upgrade their highways, roads, and bridges, but also the ability to plan and count on consistent, formula-based funding to complete projects such as Corridor H in the years come.”
