Manchin, Capito Announce More Than $590 Million in Bridge, Highway Funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

October 12, 2022

Washington, DC — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced funds coming to West Virginia totaling $590,536,780 through the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).





“Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to bring historic investments to West Virginia – creating long-term, good-paying jobs while also addressing the state’s infrastructure needs. From our cities to our rural counties, it’s critical that highways and bridges are safe and secure for every West Virginian. I am pleased the FHWA is investing more than $590 million to help ensure that all West Virginians have safe and reliable access to these services, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to improve our roads and bridges as we address the infrastructure needs of the Mountain State,” Senator Manchin said.



