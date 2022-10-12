The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs announces Veterans' Grant recipients

ILLINOIS, October 12 - More than $125,000 in grants allocated to organizations serving veterans from Winter Winnings Lottery





Springfield, IL - The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs (IDVA) announced the fourth quarter of FY22 Veterans' Grant Recipients awarded to organizations that provide vital services to veterans including job training, housing assistance, and post-traumatic stress treatment, health insurance costs, long-term care, disability benefits, and employment. The grant is funded by the Winter Winnings Illinois Lottery ticket.





The awardees for the fourth quarter are:





• Goodwill Industries of Central, IL was awarded $30,000 to support the Veterans Employment Program and the Central Illinois Stand Down for Homeless Veterans event. This grant will positively impact 320 veterans and their families in Peoria and surrounding communities with employment opportunities and by providing much needed resources and supplies for the upcoming winter months.





• Impacting Veterans Lives Inc, dba Midwest Veterans Closet, was awarded $97,684 to provide a one-stop shopping experience without cost for homeless veterans and those at risk. They proudly bill themselves as, "a super spreader of food, goods, and dignity for our military heroes." They also assist active-duty personnel assigned to the Navy bootcamp and training center in Great Lakes, IL. This grant is expected to impact up to 12,000 veterans, servicemembers and their families.





"Veterans' Cash Grants is an opportunity for organizations to gain critical funds to operate and make a significant impact on veterans," said IDVA Director Terry Prince. "We are pleased to award these grants to Goodwill of Central IL and Midwest Veterans Closet and thank them for their partnership in serving Illinois' 600,000 veterans and countless family members. They represent just two of the thousands of organizations supporting veterans and their families. I encourage other organizations to visit the IDVA website and learn how they can apply for these impactful grants."





Winter Winnings is the first lottery game in the United States to designate 100 percent of net proceeds to veterans. Launched in 2006, more than $18 million in grants have been awarded to approximately 400 veterans organizations statewide. The Winter Winnings $2 lottery tickets are sold between November through February and applications are accepted throughout the year.





"The Illinois Lottery is proud to support Illinois Veterans with an annual specialty scratch ticket. With over $18 million in funding raised to date, it goes to show how a seemingly small act - buying a ticket - can make a big impact," said Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays.





The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs awards these funds in the form of Veterans' Cash Grants. On a quarterly basis, IDVA's committee reviews applications and awards grants to groups that have demonstrated proven need. Eligibility is open to government agencies, not-for-profits, veterans' organizations, and tax-exempt entities currently providing veterans' assistance or wishing to expand to veterans' assistance.

