Illinois EPA Announces $4 Million in Funding to the City of Freeport to Replace Lead Service Lines

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim today announced $4 million in funding to the City of Freeport (Stephenson County) to replace lead service lines in the community. The funding is provided through the Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund, which provides low-interest loan funding for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects. The City of Freeport (City) will receive 100 percent principal forgiveness for this loan.





"As communities work to identify the full scope of lead service lines in their community water supplies, Illinois EPA is ready to provide technical and financial assistance to begin the work to remove and replace these lead service lines," said Director Kim. "We are encouraged by the number of communities proactively addressing this issue that is threatening drinking water throughout the state. The City of Freeport is one of many communities leading the way to protect their residents."





The city will utilize the funds to replace approximately 700 lead service lines throughout Freeport, including all related appurtenances and restoration. According to the most recent Service Line Material Inventory Report, the city has over 2,200 known lead service lines in the community water supply.





Service lines are small pipes that carry drinking water from water mains into homes. Many older homes built prior to 1990 may have lead service lines or lead containing plumbing fixtures or faucets. Lead is a toxic metal that can accumulate in the body over time that can enter drinking water when corrosion of pipes and/or fixtures occurs. Eliminating lead service lines in homes will help to reduce lead exposure for residents. For resources on lead in your home, visit: https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/general_information/in-your-home/Pages/Resources-on-Lead.aspx





The Illinois EPA provides Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) Principal Forgiveness for projects directly related to activities that reduce or eliminate lead from potable water. To date, Illinois EPA has provided nearly $81 million in funding for lead service line replacement. LSLR principal forgiveness is available up to a maximum amount of $4 million per loan recipient for fiscal year 2023 and will be available until the allotted funds are expended.



