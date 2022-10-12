Submit Release
Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) accepts national award at NASCIO annual conference

SPRINGFIELD - The National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) has named the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) the recipient of the 2022 NASCIO State IT Recognition Awards in the State CIO Office Special Recognition category for the submission "Accessing Illinois: Elevating Accessibility for Residents with Disabilities."


"I am so grateful and proud of the efforts of the DoIT team to earn this distinction," said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Secretary and State CIO Jennifer Ricker. "We have made it a high priority to increase digital accessibility for residents and staff with disabilities. In order to further operationalize accessibility, I have created a dedicated Office of Information Accessibility, which will sustain DoIT's commitment to this important work."


The national award nominations showcase the use of information technology to address critical business problems, more easily connect residents to their government, improve business processes, and create new opportunities that improve lives. This year, DoIT was among 31 finalists across 10 categories from nearly 90 nominations for NASCIO's State IT award.


Projects and initiatives from NASCIO member states and territiories were eligible for nomination. DoIT was also selected as a finalist in the Cybersecurity category for the submission "Security Scorecard: You're the CISO, Cybersecurity is Your Problem."


