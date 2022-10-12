Illinois EPA Announces 4 Million in Funding to the Village of Robbins to Replace Lead Service Lines

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, October 12 - Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim today announced $4 million in funding to the Village of Robbins (Cook County) to replace lead service lines in the community. The funding is provided through the Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund, which provides low-interest loan funding for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects. The Village of Robbins (Village) will receive 100 percent principal forgiveness for this loan.





"Lead service lines are an ongoing challenge for all communities, but especially our smaller systems that do not have financial resources to undertake the replacement of hundreds or thousands of these pipes," said Director Kim. "Through the Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund, we have made million of dollars in funding available to numerous community water supplies to address the threat of lead in drinking water and further protect residents."





The Village of Robbins plans to replace approximately 450 lead services lines at various locations within the Village. Replacement will include full water service replacement from the water main to the residential meter. This is Phase One of a multi-phased project.





Service lines are small pipes that carry drinking water from water mains into homes. Many older homes built prior to 1990 may have lead service lines or lead containing plumbing fixtures or faucets. Lead is a toxic metal that can accumulate in the body over time that can enter drinking water when corrosion of pipes and/or fixtures occurs. Eliminating lead service lines in homes will help to reduce lead exposure for residents. For resources on lead in your home, visit: https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/general_information/in-your-home/Pages/Resources-on-Lead.aspx





The Illinois EPA provides Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) Principal Forgiveness for projects directly related to activities that reduce or eliminate lead from potable water. To date, Illinois EPA has provided nearly $81 million in funding for lead service line replacement. LSLR principal forgiveness is available up to a maximum amount of $4 million per loan recipient for fiscal year 2023 and will be available until the allotted funds are expended.



