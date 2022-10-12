Submit Release
To His Majesty Felipe VI, King of Spain

AZERBAIJAN, October 12 - Your Majesty,

I cordially congratulate and convey my best wishes to you and through you, your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Kingdom of Spain.

On this day of celebration, I wish you strong health, success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Spain.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 10 October 2022

