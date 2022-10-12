Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Pakistan in Astana

AZERBAIJAN, October 12 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who arrived in Kazakhstan for a working visit, has met with the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, in Astana.

President Ilham Aliyev stated that the meeting held in Astana a month after the meeting in Samarkand was further evidence of the dynamism of relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who recalled the meeting with the President of Azerbaijan in Samarkand with great pleasure, invited President Ilham Aliyev to visit Pakistan.

The President of Azerbaijan announced his intention to visit Pakistan and, in turn, invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Azerbaijan.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan said that he would visit Azerbaijan with pleasure.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his assistance to the people of Pakistan and stated that his country was still dealing with the aftermath of the flood.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif noted that Pakistan had always supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty regarding the former Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

The President of Azerbaijan expressed his gratitude for Pakistan's position and emphasized that Azerbaijan always supported Pakistan's rightful position on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude for Azerbaijan’s fair position.

President Ilham Aliyev provided insight into Azerbaijan’s proposals for the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the signing of a peace treaty. The President noted that if Armenia showed political will, a peace treaty could be signed soon.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of Azerbaijan-Pakistan-Turkiye trilateral cooperation. They hailed the significance of further expansion of bilateral relations in this context.

The sides also pointed out the issues of deepening cooperation between the two countries in military-technical, trade, energy, agriculture, transport and logistics and held discussions in this regard.