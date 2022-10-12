PRESS RELEASE

The Second Atoa o Samoa Executive Meeting

12 October 2022: The Second Atoa o Samoa Executive Meeting (previously Two Samoa Talks) will be held on the 13th-14th October 2022 at the Taumeasina Island Resort. This follows the initial Atoa o Samoa Meeting in Pago Pago, hosted by the Government of American Samoa in July this year. The two countries Heads of Governments, Ministers and Officials met to discuss issues of mutual importance to both countries and to decide on a follow up process to focus on addressing these priorities.

The Second Atoa O Samoa meeting is an opportunity to discuss and focus on areas of mutual development cooperation between the two countries; on issues relating to Health, Tourism, Economy, Education, Information and Communications Technology, Immigration and Agriculture, Tourism and others.

The meeting began (Wednesday, 12th October) with site visits by the American Samoa delegation to their counterpart ministries to progress discussions that began in Pago Pago in July. The Leaders of both Independent and American Samoa had tasked their officials to look at tangible outcomes from these Talks, and encouraged visits to the sites and operations while in Samoa.

The first day of the meeting proper will begin with discussions on the July meeting minutes, followed by presentations on the updates of work that has been done since then. On Friday the last day, there will be bilateral discussions between Samoa’s line ministries and counterpart agencies on the next steps and any follow up work needing attention. It is expected that each group will report back to the plenary on outcomes of their discussions.

The meeting will conclude with a cocktail reception where Samoa’s private sector will be invited to discuss issues of interest with the delegations. END.