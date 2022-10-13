2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse Presents Unusual Novel: The Absurd Life of the Artist by Izidore K. Musallam
Award-winning Filmmaker’s Debut Novel Joins the Frankfurter Buchmesse
Recognize that art is a gift-a gift that takes a lifelong to unwrap. When it is revealed, it is always surprising and astonishing.”FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Izidore K Musallam’s Unusual Novel: The Absurd Life of the Artist revolves around four artists at their journey's end and how their fates are entwined by a mysterious woman. Izidore’s novel will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Frankfurter Buchmesse, the world’s largest book fair, slated for October 19-23 at the Frankfurt Trade Fair grounds.
— Izidore K Musallam
After their former success and glory, a singer, a writer, an actor, and a painter struggle to find a little semblance of life. The artists were roused from their respective existential slumber when a woman arrives out of nowhere. The meeting leads to entanglements that demand the artists to act and fight for their possessions and the reaffirmation of their existence.
Izidore describes his book as, “A jazzy novel with a deep resemblance to the wandering soul of improvisation. The characters are loose and liberated, with comic spontaneity of thoughts and movements. Continuously they question their being with doubt and anxiety. A story told from the inside out in a modern world.”
Izidore K. Musallam is an award-winning independent filmmaker based in Toronto. He has written, produced, and directed seven feature films, two of which won international awards: Foreign Nights and Heaven Before I Die. Izidore also wrote and sold numerous feature film screenplays to different producers. Unusual Novel is his first published novel.
Grab your copies of this gripping novel at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.
