CBER’s Policies, Procedures, and Review Resources
This webpage provides important resources related to the regulatory framework of products regulated by CBER, including policies, procedures, and review resources.
CBER reviews applications for new products, new indications for already approved products, and product-related changes. This requires evaluating submitted scientific and clinical data to determine whether the product meets CBER's standards for approval. After a thorough assessment of the data, CBER makes a decision based on the risk-benefit for the intended population and the product's intended use. CBER's authority resides in the Public Health Service Act and in specific sections of the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act.
Laws, Regulations, Guidances and Other Information
Establishment Registration
Product Development
Product Application and Approval
Postmarketing, Compliance and Enforcement
More Information
Sub-Topic Paragraphs