Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Technology Companies on Supporting Internet Freedom for the Iranian People

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke virtually today with more than 20 global technology companies at a roundtable event hosted by the Global Network Initiative, a non-governmental organization focused on Internet freedom issues. She reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to enabling the free flow of information globally, particularly for countries subject to sanctions, including Iran. She was joined by other senior officials from the Department of State and the Department of Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Deputy Secretary Sherman underscored that General License D-2 was issued with the intent to facilitate greater access for the Iranian people to secure online platforms and services. She emphasized the United States’ commitment to helping Iranians, especially in light of their critical need for expanded access to Internet services while their government violently suppresses peaceful protests. She said General License D-2 represents a moment of opportunity for technology companies to provide people in Iran with essential tools to communicate with each other and the outside world using the Internet.

For more information on General License D-2, read the Department of Treasury’s press release here.