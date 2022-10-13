Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 267,726 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Technology Companies on Supporting Internet Freedom for the Iranian People

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke virtually today with more than 20 global technology companies at a roundtable event hosted by the Global Network Initiative, a non-governmental organization focused on Internet freedom issues. She reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to enabling the free flow of information globally, particularly for countries subject to sanctions, including Iran.  She was joined by other senior officials from the Department of State and the Department of Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).  Deputy Secretary Sherman underscored that General License D-2 was issued with the intent to facilitate greater access for the Iranian people to secure online platforms and services.  She emphasized the United States’ commitment to helping Iranians, especially in light of their critical need for expanded access to Internet services while their government violently suppresses peaceful protests.  She said General License D-2 represents a moment of opportunity for technology companies to provide people in Iran with essential tools to communicate with each other and the outside world using the Internet.

For more information on General License D-2, read the Department of Treasury’s press release here. 

You just read:

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Technology Companies on Supporting Internet Freedom for the Iranian People

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.