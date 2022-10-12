Vinfast commits to accelerating global electrified mobility

VIETNAM, October 12 - HÀ NỘI — VinFast announced on October 10 that it has joined the COP26 zero emission vehicles (ZEV) declaration to affirm its commitment to reaching 100 per cent zero emission new vehicle sales in leading markets by 2035 or earlier.

The declaration is in line with VinFast’s vision to drive the global smart electric vehicle revolution, for a more sustainable future.

The COP26 ZEV Declaration was hosted within the framework of the 2022 New York Climate Week. The event aimed to announce new signatories and to provide a high-level moment for the soft launch of the Accelerating to Zero Coalition (A2Z coalition), which will be formally launched at COP27.

Lê Thị Thu Thủy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Global CEO of VinFast, said: “VinFast envisions a sustainable future for people and the planet through green, clean and safe mobility, which is built on intelligent services, outstanding customer experience, and a deep concern for the planet and future generations. Joining the COP26 ZEV Declaration is one of our many efforts for greater achievements - to be one of the leading electric vehicle manufacturers in the world while contributing to help steer global markets toward a green future for all.”

British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew said: “The UK Government welcomes VinFast’s participation in this global declaration. VinFast’s signature sends a strong signal to global markets and partners of its business capability, social responsibility and commitment to supporting the global climate agenda. With this movement, VinFast has joined a growing leadership group of 14 automotive manufacturers that share the same commitment. The UK would like to encourage other Vietnamese stakeholders to consider signing up to this declaration and participating in the Accelerating to Zero Coalition."

VinFast is one of the first automakers in the world to announce a pure electric strategy, focusing on developing a range of smart and environmentally friendly electric vehicles, promoting the global electric vehicle revolution. VinFast offers a comprehensive ecosystem of electric mobility including electric scooters, electric cars, electric buses, and charging solutions that drives the movement of sustainable development in its home country of Việt Nam.

VinFast has created efficient and effective processes that reduce emissions, and save water and energy. The company adheres to rigorous sustainability standards and evaluation criteria for corporate partners and suppliers. VinFast also works with leading research institutes and universities on new solutions to achieve zero carbon emissions. The VinFast vehicle battery subscription policy also helps to recover used and expired batteries for disposal by following established state and federal regulations that ensure safety for the environment.

The company recently joined The Climate Pledge and committed to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. Participating in these initiatives and joining hands to act with others will help VinFast move faster to meet its green goals, helping to promote a better life for everyone. VNS