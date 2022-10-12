Businesses join hands with the Government to realise poverty reduction goals

VIETNAM, October 12 -

HCM CITY — HDBank donated VNĐ1.2 billion (US$50,286) for building houses for 20 poor families at an event held to launch the ‘Month for the Poor in 2022’ in HCM City last week.

It underlined the bank's unrelenting support for the poor and contributions to achieving the government’s target of ensuring social security and sustainable development.

Launched by the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee in HCM City, the campaign from October 17 to November 18 seeks contributions from individuals and organisations to support disadvantaged families, beneficiaries of government policies, poor students, and children orphaned due to COVID-19.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, HCM City leaders, and executives from Petrolimex, HDBank, Nova Group, and others.

The meaningful activities planned during the month-long campaign by the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and its member organisations, businesses and individuals affirm their efforts in joining hands with the Government in implementing its sustainable poverty reduction goal.

Also at the event, the committee handed over funds for building and repairing 56 charity houses and ensuring livelihoods for 35 policy beneficiaries living in difficult circumstances and poor and near-poor households, and scholarships to 1,867 students.

It also sponsored 65 disadvantaged students in 2022 and 10 children who become orphans due to COVID-19.

Đặng Thị Nga, 58, of Gò Vấp District said she was working as a freelancer when her husband died, and she raised her daughter by herself.

“When the district announced that I would be given a charity house, I was so happy that I could not sleep thinking I will have a decent place to live in. I am looking forward to the day I receive the house. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to businesses and sponsors.”

For many years HDBank has been carrying out charity activities all over the country.

It recently donated funds to build more than 600 charity houses.

It also regularly undertakes programmes such as giving away health insurance cards to tens of thousands of near poor, funding eye surgeries for thousands of poor people, donating water purifiers to provinces suffering from saline intrusion, awarding hundreds of scholarships, and many other meaningful activities.

In its 32-year journey of establishment and development, HDBank has always accompanied the community through meaningful voluntary programmes.

They are also part of its sustainable development strategy to achieve the Happy Digital Bank objective of being a green and digital bank that works for the happiness of every family. — VNS