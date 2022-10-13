Prime Minister pledges more support for businesses

VIETNAM, October 13 -

HÀ NỘI – The Government will create more favourable conditions for businesses and businesspeople in all economic sectors to gain fair access to development resources, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said yesterday.

Addressing a meeting held in Hà Nội by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) to mark Vietnam Entrepreneurs Day (October 13), the leader attributed the achievements Việt Nam has recorded to the active participation of domestic entrepreneurs.

The Party and the State always highly value the role of entrepreneurs and the business community, he stressed, commending their contributions to national construction and development, and poverty reduction.

Việt Nam counts more than 900,000 operational enterprises, about 14,400 cooperatives and more than 5 million business households. The number of businesspeople has reached millions.

The business circle makes up over 60 per cent of the national domestic product (GDP), and employs some 30 per cent of the workforce.

The number of enterprises is expected to be at least 2 million by 2030, and the private economic sector is hoped to make up 60-65 per cent of the GDP.

The PM said the Government will further support entrepreneurs and the business community, helping them develop in both quality and quantity, and fulfill their social responsibilities.

Solutions will be rolled out concertedly to facilitate people’s and businesses’ access to credit, while institutions, mechanisms and policies will be built and perfected to match the new situation, he continued.

The leader noted that the Government will create conditions for the non-State economic sector to engage in socio-economic infrastructure projects in the form of public-private partnership (PPP), and work to promote the development of private firms, especially in processing, high-tech and IT.

He urged them to invest more in scientific-technological application and high-quality personnel development, and to play a more active role in poverty reduction and community-based programmes, contributing to enhancing the great national solidarity bloc. The PM also asked ministries, agencies and localities to further support businesses.

On this occasion, the organisers honoured 60 outstanding Vietnamese entrepreneurs in 2022.

On behalf of the business community, the organisers also presented 16 houses to residents in Kỳ Sơn District, the central province of Nghệ An, who were affected by the recent floods, and 212 other houses to poor households nationwide. VNS