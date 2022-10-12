Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Theft One from Auto Offense: 1700 Block of Gainesville Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in a Theft One from Auto offense that occurred on Monday, October 10, 2022, in the 1700 block of Gainesville Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:19 am, the suspects removed tires from the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.