MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, October 3, 2022 to Monday, October 10, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, October 3, 2022, through Monday, October 10, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 40 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, October 3, 2022

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of 15th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-143-104

Tuesday, October 4, 2022

A Springfield Armory XD40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Harvard Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-143-977

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-144-062

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Third Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Simple Assault, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-144-102

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old A-Mar Sidney Harris, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Destruction of Property, Bench Warrant, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-144-158

A Ruger P-345 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-144-163

A Taurus PT-24-7 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Keontay Richard Glover, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-144-254

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-144-333

A Colt Detective Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the Unit block of Hanover Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Alphonso Christopher Walker, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. CCN: 22-144-414

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Tiydre Edwards, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-144-508

A J. Stevens Arms 87a .22 caliber shotgun was recovered in the 3100 block of 16th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-144-524

Thursday, October 6, 2022

A Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun and a Davis Industries P-380 .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-144-756

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Half Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Rodney Willard Hamilton, III, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-144-898

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Ninth Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old Jerrad Childs, of Southeast, D.C., 25-year-old James Donnell Cooper, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., 19-year-old Jordan Byrd, of Southeast, D.C., 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 29-year-old Richard Williams, of no fixed address, for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-145-044

A 10mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-145-150

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the Unit block of M Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-144-151

Friday, October 7, 2022

A Springfield XDS .45 caliber handgun and a Springfield XD40 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2100 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Michael Cheadle, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-145-290

An Umarex .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 500 block of Shepherd Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-145-329

A Sig Sauer P-239 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1100 block of Montello Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Melvin Lee Taylor, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Bench Warrant. CCN: 22-145-585

A Smith & Wesson MP9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-145-642

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Independence Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-145-756

Saturday, October 8, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Jasper Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Luther Jerome Barnes, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 22-145-771

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson SW9VE 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 700 block of Irving Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 30-year-old Christain Allen, of Upper Marlboro, MD, and 37-year-old Horacio Rose Daswell, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Destruction of Property, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-145-846

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of L Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Robert Johnson, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-145-847

A Hanover Armory HA-15 .223/556 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 3400 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Christopher De Los Santos, of Landover, MD, for Carrying a Rifle outside a Home or Business, National Firearms Act, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-145-940

A Mossberg Alfa 500A 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Second Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-146-002

A 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 200 block of E Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-146-048

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2800 block of Q Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Tyree Benson, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-146-119

A Taurus 740 Slim .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Herbert Lawrence, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon, Unlawful Entry, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 22-146-141

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the Unit block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Larry Charles Walden, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 22-146-145

A Browning Arms Buck Mark .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 2200 block of Channing Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-146-169

Sunday, October 9, 2022

Two 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handguns were recovered in the 2100 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-146-689

Monday, October 10, 2022

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Galveston Place, Southwest. CCN: 22-147-040

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Kenyon Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Emanuel Johnie Wilson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-147-201

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Tyon Joshua Pratt, of Southeast, D.C., 18-year-old Gabriel Cox, of Boston, MA, and 21-year-old Theodore Maynard, of Bowie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-147-158

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###