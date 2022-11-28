GUINEA PIG STEALS THE SHOW IN NEW CHILDREN’S BOOK FULL OF LESSONS FOR YOUNG LEARNERS
A WEEK WITH WAFFLES by Tom Speicher
Tom’s book fosters the imaginations of young minds while directly supporting collegiate scholars with unforeseen financial circumstances as they pursue an education.”WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “It's not every day an Abyssinian guinea pig captures your heart, but Waffles does.”
— Loni N. Kline, Penn College
Those are the words of Paul Lally, former director of “Mister Rodgers’ Neighborhood,” in describing a new beautifully illustrated book, “A Week with Waffles,” by Tom Speicher. The book is designed to help young children learn about the days of the week, encourage creative thought, help them understand that it’s ok to be an only child, and consider a host of adventures that are part of growing up.
Lally continues, “This furry little critter speaks directly to young children, sharing her weekly adventures with her owner, Tom, while asking the reader to respond in kind. Speicher's clever use of Waffles’ question/response technique is a surefire way for the child (or grandchild) in your life to find out what it's like to have a friend like Waffles.”
What makes this delightful story all the more entertaining is the fact that Waffles is a real seven-year-old female Abyssinian guinea pig and pet of the author. While her calendar is filled with fun items like story time, working out, visiting friends, going to the library and shopping for groceries, the real-life Waffles, we are told, sleeps a lot, eats plenty of hay, drinks lots of water and relaxes in her purple igloo.
The book is masterfully illustrated by Marina Saumell, who says, “I loved the idea of illustrating a book about the days of the week. Tom wrote the story in a way that involves the kids, asking them about their routines, which I think is brilliant. Children will have the opportunity to write their own activities in the weekly schedule at the end of the book. I love the idea of giving the readers the chance to interact with the book in a different way.”
The book is geared for the preschool and early-education 3-to-7-year-old age range, and great for parents and grandparents to read to their young ones. It also is perfect for a library story time or a book share in a classroom, as it would encourage kids to contribute.
Readers’ Favorite writes this glowing review: “Reading the book is enjoyable because Waffles is detailed in describing her days. ‘A Week with Waffles’ will teach children the advantages of being better organized. It can even motivate readers to keep a pet, which is also helpful because pets make children feel responsible and valued. After reading ‘A Week with Waffles,’ you can start a conversation about the care that pets require. Tom Speicher shares a story that develops creativity and curiosity and stimulates children’s learning.”
A portion of the book’s proceeds are being donated to the Emergency Scholarship Fund at Speicher’s employer, Pennsylvania College of Technology.
“Tom’s book fosters the imaginations of young minds while directly supporting collegiate scholars with unforeseen financial circumstances as they pursue an education,” says Loni N. Kline, vice president for college relations/chief philanthropy officer at Penn College. “He’s making a great difference through his words. I would call that a genuine, philanthropic version of a literary genius.”
The author is available to do virtual classroom visits for educators who wish to use the book as a resource.
“A Week with Waffles” is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tom Speicher is an award-winning writer and video producer at Pennsylvania College of Technology, a special-mission affiliate of Penn State located in Williamsport, PA. He is the co-author of the 2021 young adult novel Bucky Deacon’s Dilemma, which chronicles the experiences of a young man and his eighth-grade football team in a small Pennsylvania town.
He has written for NFL-related publications and websites devoted to the Minnesota Vikings, crafting features on countless legends and Hall of Famers. Since 1998, Tom has served as “the man in the crowd” for the Little League Baseball World Series Radio Network, interviewing celebrities and parents and providing story tidbits every half inning. Contact Tom Speicher at
Tom.speicher@yahoo.com or 570-777-6444.
