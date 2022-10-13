Week Two: Expired Contract Sends Putnam Hospital Healthcare Workers, Members of 1199SEIU, To The Picket Line
ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thursday, October 13, 2022
67 Stoneleigh Ave, Carmel Hamlet, NY
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Press Avail: Noon and 3:30 p.m.
*Interviews & photo ops can be scheduled before and after the press avails, including live feed, but they must be scheduled.
Last week, more than 600 people showed up on a picket line at Nuvance/Vassar Brothers in Poughkeepsie.
https://fb.watch/g6W8hv5lfn/
For months, workers, patients, elected officials and healthcare advocates have been telling the Connecticut-based Nuvance administration about the long waits in emergency rooms, labs and throughout every department at their Hudson Valley hospitals, Vassar Brothers and Putnam. It is not unusual for patients to leave and seek care somewhere else.
Meanwhile, staff is working around the clock and they are exhausted and stressed. Under these circumstances, it’s no surprise that qualified caregivers, professionals and service workers have all been leaving their jobs. And—the short-staffing situation is getting worse.
“When we say we work around the clock, we mean it,” said Erin Mulligan who works in the ER at Putnam Hospital. “Supervisors ask us to work the day, evening, and night shifts in one 24-hour period. But, we’re not heard when we try to discuss the dangerous circumstances short-staffing creates for patients and staff. And, when we explain we have families who also need our care and attention, no one seems to be listening.”
For the last few months, contract negotiations have been the perfect opportunity to fix these problems. Although some progress has been made—there are many issues still on the table to be resolved. In negotiations and even in their daily work, 1199 members report that it feels like instead of helping to mitigate the problems, the administration’s decisions are making things worse.
Their contract expired on September 30.
1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East is the largest and fastest-growing healthcare union in America. We represent over 450,000 nurses and caregivers throughout Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Florida. Our mission is to achieve quality care and good jobs for all.
Mindy Berman
Mindy Berman
1199SEIU
+1 518-229-0486
mindyb@1199.org