Libertarian Candidate for First Congressional District to appear on Local Radio

TRAVERSE CITY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew Gale, the Libertarian Party of Michigan candidate for the Michigan's 1st United States Congressional District, will be interviewed by local radio host Nick Rhudy for his program, the Talk of the North. The interview will play this Friday, October 14 during evening prime time hours at 5:00 PM on WMKT, 1270AM and 102.3-103.3 FM. A recorded version will be available in podcast form afterwards on wmktthetalkstation.com.

Andrew Gale is a Traverse City local who operates Bay Area Recycling For Charity. He has long put the American values of hard work and voluntarism into practice to serve causes in his community. He is running to have a smaller Federal government and to help the people take the control of their own lives away from the authorities in Washington.