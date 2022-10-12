2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: ACT AS THOUGH I AM ALREADY, THERE I AM: POWER OF THE SPOKEN WORD By JULIA BYAS

A scrupulous work of realizing God’s ultimate love will be displayed at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frankfurt, DE— In this mesmerizing account of the span of God’s love is intricately written to put the author’s words from the heart and into one book

filled with thought-provoking intimate statements and words of hope. Julia Byas dedicated to Maurice Olden Lewis, ACT as Though I Am Already, I Am There: Power of the Spoken Word showcases the authors’ talent and skill to move and penetrate the readers using the power of words and affinity in sharing what God means to the readers.

“We cannot always control our thoughts; however, we can control our words. Eventually, words impress upon the subconscious and impact our future. That is why mastering our thoughts is so important.” — excerpt from Act As Though I am Already, I Am There: Power of the Spoken Word

This inspirational book somehow reveals its readers’ purpose of living and serves as a road map to discovering the true power and love of God. It sets aside all of life’s negativities while also reminiscing and living with it to see life on a more positive note. Byas highlight how words play one of the major roles in determining one’s place in the world and allow its readers in discovering the tools in receiving God’s divine plan and allowing Him to be the master builder in our lives. The book is rooted in the day of Maurice's (Byas’ son) first vigil after his death in 2003 wherein Byas heard in her spirit the power of the spoken word. And from then on, Byas made it her mission to share what she realized with the world.



Follow her inclining journey of realizations by grabbing a copy of the book.

ACT as Though I Am Already, I Am There: Power of the Spoken Word

Written by Julia Byas

