Stahl Criminal Defense Lawyers’ Andrew Olesnycky Earns Best Lawyers® Listing for Criminal Defense: General Practice
It is an honored to be acknowledged by my legal peers who contributed to my recognition by Best Lawyers® in the 2023 listing of The Best Lawyers in America”WESTFIELD, NJ, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew Olesnycky, a certified criminal defense attorney by the Supreme Court of New Jersey, has been included in the 2023 edition of U.S. News and World Report and Best Lawyers award for The Best Lawyers in America® for Criminal Defense: General Practice. Only the top 5.3% of elite lawyers in the nation have qualified for this award and only given to the highest rated attorneys by their peers in a practice area by region. And as Certified NJ Criminal Defense attorney, Olesnycky is among 1% of criminal defense lawyers who have been certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court.
Mr. Olesnycky represents defendants in federal and state cases, and include alleged multi-million-dollar fraud conspiracies, money laundering, complex multi-defendant drug distribution conspiracies, arson, sexual assault, child pornography, interference with custody, domestic violence, and invasion of privacy such as revenge porn. He has represented professionals and accused leaders of criminal enterprises in diverse federal prosecutions including wire fraud, public benefits fraud, bank fraud, drug trafficking, computer crimes, and child pornography.
Mr. Olesnycky’s early experience in the Union County’s Prosecutors office as supervisor-level assistant prosecutor provides insights on how prosecutors work cases, bringing this knowledge to bear when defending accused in federal, state, and municipal cases. Mr. Olesnycky high profile cases have been covered by major news outlets including the Associated Press, New York Times, CBS This Morning, NBC4 New York, the Boston Globe, NJ.com, the Star Ledger, and ESPN. He also serves on the Criminal Justice Act Panel of Private Attorneys.
In addition to his criminal defense work, Mr. Olesnycky serves on the Criminal Justice Act Panel of Private Attorneys in the District of New Jersey. He is also a certified domestic violence law instructor at the John H. Stamler Police Academy. He has also served as a member of the District VC (West Essex) Attorney Ethics Panel.
"It is an honored to be acknowledged by my legal peers who contributed to my recognition by Best Lawyers® in the 2023 listing of The Best Lawyers in America," Olesnycky said.
