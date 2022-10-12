Transcriptomics Market | Market Strategies, Competitive Scenario and Top Segments & Sub-Segment - Allied Market Research

Transcriptomics is the study of the transcriptome, the complete sequence of RNA, known as expression profiles.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Transcriptomics Market by Type, Technology, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the transcriptomics market size was valued at $5,790.51 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $11,397.08 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Transcriptomics is the study of the transcriptome, the complete sequence of RNA, known as expression profiles. Transcriptomics includes everything related to RNA. It includes their disclosure status, their role, status and termination. Transcriptome analysis is used to study how genes change in different organisms and is instrumental in understanding human disease.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

F-Hoffmann La-Roche

Fluidigm Corporation

General Electric Company

Illuminia Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc

Promega Corporation

QiagenInc

Thermofisher Scientific

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of transcriptomics market research to identify potential transcriptomics market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global transcriptomics market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

North America is expected to witness highest growth, in terms of revenue, owing to rise in genetic testing, presence of key players, and advancements in healthcare investments. Asia-Pacific was the second largest contributor to the market in 2020, and is expected to register fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in incidences of chronic disorders and unmet needs for advanced technologies for transcriptomics. However, lack of skilled professionals restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

TABLE OF CONTENT -

CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

In addition, the increase in R&D investment thanks to genome projects is starting all over the world. The UK launched the GENE Consortium, the first genome sequencing program in Europe, which requires the sequencing of up to 100,000 genomes of cancer patients, rare diseases and their families across 11 genomic clinics. The above-mentioned factors boost the market growth. However, the lack of qualified professionals is hindering the growth of the market. On the other hand, the presence of this uncertain market in emerging economies is expected to provide a profitable growth opportunity for the market.

The transcriptomics market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global transcriptomics market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

