Evgeny Popov Appointed EVP & GM, International Sales, at Verve Group

Ad-tech veteran to elevate visibility, growth operations for demand-side business units in EuropeCARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verve Group, an advertising technology ecosystem and a part of Media Games Invest, today announced that Evgeny Popov has been appointed as EVP & GM, International Sales. The announcement was made by Sameer Sondhi, co-CEO of Verve Group and CRO of Media Games Invest.
With more than twenty years of experience spanning across global organizations, Popov has demonstrated expertise in building teams, products and technology for buy- and sell-side businesses that unlock growth. In all of his endeavors, he has acted as the highest point of knowledge and stewardship for a client’s point of view on marketing technology products, services, and data solutions. He will utilize these skills overseeing Verve Group’s demand-side business units, Verve DSP (formerly Platform161), Match2One, Moments,AI and the Sales/Business Development teams supporting them.
Previously, Popov served as Executive Managing Director for Hearts & Science, an Omnicom Group media company. While there, he managed and nurtured teams across Marketing Science, Data and Technology disciplines. He designed global data strategy assessment frameworks for the agency’s largest clients to de-risk them post-data signal depreciation. Prior to joining Hearts & Science, he served as Executive Vice President of Lotame, where he managed the Global Data Solutions business across both buy and sell sides.
“Evgeny has demonstrated how to develop data & technology capabilities through a customer-centric lens, something that is critical for scaling advertising demand with the best publishers possible,” said Sondhi. “As we further our reach within our demand-side businesses, we will look to Evegny to bring his unique perspective to our organization.”
“As I think about the next chapters of digital marketing, the open Internet has a huge opportunity to define the realities of several global brands. With such contextual solutions as Moments.AI and Visual Intent, Verve Group is ahead of many curves, ” said Popov. ”This shows me that Verve Group is prepared to meet the demands of brands large and small as they look to connect their content and creative assets with publishers who covet it. I have been impressed with how Verve Group has been able to maximize its clients’ impact while also minimizing its waste so that clients’ investments drive more returns. I am eager to show how we can continue that momentum by continuously keeping our eyes on what our clients need.”
Verve Group has created a more efficient and privacy-focused way to buy and monetize advertising. Verve Group is an ecosystem of demand and supply technologies fusing data, media, and technology together to deliver results and growth to both advertisers and publishers–no matter the screen or location, no matter who, what, or where a customer is. With 22 offices across the globe and with an eye on servicing forward-thinking advertising customers, Verve Group’s solutions are trusted by more than 90 of the United States’ top 100 advertisers, 4,000 publishers globally, and the world’s top demand-side platforms. Verve Group is a subsidiary of Media and Games Invest (MGI).
