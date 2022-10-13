BUDDY ‘CAKE BOSS’ VALASTRO AND LBX FOOD ROBOTICS LAUNCH BAKE XPRESS HOT FOOD KIOSKS IN LAS VEGAS
--Customized Robotic Bakeries Bake Signature Dishes from The Boss Cafe 24/7--LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LBX Food Robotics, the leader in hot food vending, and Buddy Valastro, celebrity chef and owner of the world-famous Buddy Valastro Restaurants, today revealed that they partnered to customize Bake Xpress hot food kiosks to serve foods from The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro restaurant, which opened in Las Vegas in April. The first two machines are co-located at the LINQ Hotel + Experience with The Boss Cafe, which offers casual dining inspired by East Coast neighborhood delis. The custom-branded Bake Xpress machines currently bake a variety of bakery-style pizzas and are open 24 hours per day. Valastro debuted the Bake Xpress machines in August and highlighted their popularity among hotel and casino guests during a formal launch event for The Boss Cafe last week.
“Our customers crave our food outside of normal operating hours, so we had to get creative on how we could meet those demands in a 24/7 place like Vegas. Bake Xpress is the only solution that delivers the quality I require. The fact that we are selling out multiple times a day and setting sales records proves that our vision was spot on,” said Valastro, whose Las Vegas restaurants include Carlo’s Bake Shop, PizzaCake, Jersey Eats, and Buddy V’s Ristorante in addition to The Boss Cafe. “We are the first restaurant to have this 24/7 robotic option, and it is another example of how we are leading the charge with the latest innovations in the food industry. We’re looking forward to continuing to expand to bring our amazing food to more people.”
The Boss Cafe serves variety of fresh baked breads, Italian sandwiches, bakery-style pizza, a hand-crafted on-site fresh mozzarella bar and pastries. While The Boss Cafe Bake Xpress machines currently offer a selection of pizzas from the traditional restaurant’s menu, Valastro intends to expand the machines’ menus. Bake Xpress custom bakes each item within 60-190 seconds at the time of order in a smart oven that uses a precisely-tuned combination of microwave, convection and infrared baking technologies to properly heat, brown and crisp each item and can also serve chilled foods like salads.
“We are thrilled to partner with one of the most prominent and innovative restauranteurs in the food industry today,” said Benoit Herve, founder and CEO of LBX Food Robotics. “Buddy has very high and specific requirements for his foods and was not going to compromise quality for convenience. Bake Xpress’ unique baking capabilities were able to replicate the in-restaurant experience to Buddy’s exacting standards.”
The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro is located at The LINQ Hotel + Experience, across from the new District 3 Elevators and CAESARS FORUM bridge. The Boss Café is open seven days a week 6 a.m.-6 p.m, with the Boss Cafe Bake Xpress machines open 24/7. For more information, please visit www.bosscafe.com. For more information on the Boss Café Bake Xpress machines, please visit www.lebreadxpress.com/lbx-for-boss-cafe.
ABOUT BUDDY VALASTRO
Celebrity Baker Buddy Valastro, a pioneer of the custom cake movement, has accomplished an insurmountable amount of influence through his work with the long-standing family business Carlo’s Bakery and the hit TLC series Cake Boss. With four New York Times best-selling books, four hit television shows and a following of more than 20 million social media fans internationally, Valastro continually establishes himself as a powerhouse in the culinary field. Established in 1910, Carlo’s Bakery is a family-owned business with 12 locations nationally and numerous Cake ATM locations in North America. In 2013 Valastro, along with renowned restaurateurs Elizabeth Blau and Kim Canteenwalla, opened Buddy V’s Ristorante at The Venetian Las Vegas focusing on the savory side of the Valastro family with dishes passed down from generation to generation. 2022 is set to be an exciting year for Valastro with the opening of The Boss Café, additional concepts and locations of existing favorites, and a growing e-commerce business. For additional information on Buddy Valastro, please visit www.carlosbakery.com or follow @buddyvalastro on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok or @cakebossbuddy on Twitter.
About LBX Food Robotics
LBX Food Robotics is revolutionizing the food service industry with Bake Xpress, a ground-breaking robotic hot food vending kiosk. Bake Xpress is a compact vending unit that combines robotic, AI, sensor, wireless, and software technologies with infrared, convection, and microwave heating to custom bake a variety of meals and pastries on demand. With a customizable menu ranging from croissants and muffins to pasta, pizza, pastries, gourmet sandwiches and refrigerated foods like salads, Bake Xpress provides 24/7 access to the convenient, healthy food consumers demand and is a significant upgrade to traditional vending options. LBX was founded in 2015 as Le Bread Xpress and has installed Bake Xpress kiosks in universities, hotels, hospitals, retail centers, factories and office parks world-wide, with machines in continuous operation for more than three years. For more information, please visit www.lebreadxpress.com.
# # #
MEDIA CONTACTS:
LBX Food Robotics
Christie Stout
512-415-2962
christie@lebreadxpress.com
Buddy Valastro Restaurants
Michelle Wilmoth
702-243-5825
michelle@buddyvsrestaurants.com
Michelle Wilmoth
Buddy Valastro Restaurants
+ 17252435825
email us here