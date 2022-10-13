Givzey Launches Patent-Pending PHILO Score To Provide Donors Custom Philanthropic Giving Advances Without Credit Checks
New Givzey Credit Scoring System, AI-Powered PHILO Score Measures Philanthropic Potential, Empowers Donors to Make Maximum Impact for Nonprofit Organizations
Givzey’s patent-pending PHILO Score is an innovation in nonprofit fundraising that will increase giving power for millions of donors.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Givzey, fundraising’s first AI-enabled financial technology company specifically focused on the Social Good sector, today launched an entirely new and patent-pending credit scoring system called the PHILO Score for donors making gifts to nonprofit organizations. Combined with Givzey’s patent-pending Give Now Pay Later (GNPL) giving platform, the PHILO Score will empower donors to reach their philanthropic potential.
— Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey
The AI-enabled PHILO Score considers a donor’s giving capacity score, past public giving history, big public data, and other unique historical data to offer custom giving advances, in the form of Give Now Pay Later donation advances, to nonprofit organizations. Givzey’s AI-enabled PHILO Score is instant so donors can immediately leverage GNPL to complete their gift, and the proxy credit score learns from its own data to continuously improve and refine results. Givzey’s interest-free advances are free for donors, never require a credit check and never impact traditional credit scores.
“Givzey’s patent-pending PHILO Score is an innovation in nonprofit fundraising that will increase giving power for millions of donors,” said Adam Martel, founder and CEO of Givzey. “This is the first time a fundraising company has used philanthropic giving history as a risk assessment tool to allocate advances to donors. Our AI-enabled PHILO score will help nonprofits access more capital by providing their donors more flexible giving options for charitable contributions and we couldn’t be more proud to be changing the world in this new and innovative way.”
Givzey’s patent-pending Give Now Pay Later donation platform offers donors flexible giving solutions in the form of interest-free installment plans for gifts. GNPL splits donations into four equal payments, for free, without credit checks, and without hidden fees. When donors apply, credit scores aren’t impacted because of Givzey’s patent-pending PHILO Score. This flexibility empowers donors to make gifts that match their philanthropic potential while nonprofits receive access to important funding immediately.
Givzey’s PHILO Score will also be available to our business partners beginning in early 2023 via API.
About Givzey
Givzey is a Boston-based, rapidly growing flexible giving solution company, powered by AI-enabled fintech, on a mission to revolutionize giving for donors and nonprofit organizations. Givzey’s patent-pending Give Now Pay Later donation platform increases the giving power for millions of donors by offering interest-free installment plans at nonprofit organizations. When donors apply, credit scores aren’t impacted, approval is instant, and the nonprofit receives its full donation upfront. Meanwhile, donors can split their gifts into four easy payments, turning gifts into subscriptions. This flexibility empowers donors to make the maximum impact that their budgets allow while nonprofits receive access to important funding immediately.
