EQUITECH Announces K-Show Special For EquiSpec In-Line Color Measurement, An Instrument For the Modern Manufacturing
K-Show visitors who test EquiSpec, which offers real-time color control, will receive a 100% credit of their first month rental fee towards their purchase.CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlotte, NC: EQUITECH is pleased to announce its K-Show Special. Starting October 1, 2022, plastic compounding companies can test out the cutting-edge EquiSpec instrument for one month and receive 100% of their rental fee as a credit towards purchasing the EquiSpec. The In-Line Process Spectrophotometer offers 100% consistent color, eliminates downtime, provides real-time monitoring, and minimizes waste.
Plastic compounding has evolved a great deal over the last twenty years, and business owners are working to embrace these changes. Many plastic compounding companies are considering or implementing strategies that embrace the following:
Automation and Industry 4.0
Sustainability and circular economy
In-line quality control and waste minimization
Process monitoring and diagnostics
Updating process measurement equipment is a critical step in the implementation of Industry 4.0 and the modernization of manufacturing. To facilitate this process, EQUITECH will offer companies the ability to rent an EquiSpec and test it for one month. Then, if a company decides to purchase it, 100% of the first month rental fee will be credited toward its purchase.
EQUITECH president and CEO Dr. Jaime Gomez says, “As Industry 4.0 moves production facilities towards increased computer control, there is a need for in-line real-time measurements to enable improved product quality and consistency.”
The advanced EquiSpec allows processors to measure and control color directly at the extrusion line. In addition, the Inline Process Spectrophotometer (IPS) uses a rugged fiber optics probe equipped with a Sapphire lens that is in direct contact with the melt stream. This spectrophotometer-probe combination saves valuable time because samples will be tested in real time, and it prevents waste from an incorrect color.
Companies that wish to test out EquiSpec and see how it can streamline their processes and save valuable resources can reach out to EQUITECH through their website: be sure to mention the K-Show Special.
About the Company:
Equitech is an expert at fiber optic systems for in-line process measurements. The company develops, manufactures, and services fiber optic systems for in-line process measurement. In addition, Equitech is passionate about supporting manufacturers to enhance the quality of their products and reduce their production costs while increasing their yield and improving safety for everyone involved.
Jaime A. Gomez, Ph.D., President & CEO
EQUITECH
+1 704-882-4624
gomez@equitechintl.com