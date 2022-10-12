Fernando Lelo de Larrea: Elon Musk's Investments in Latam
Fernando Lelo de Larrea: Elon Musk's Investments in Latam
In May, the company announced that it would start up a LATAM solar panel manufacturing plant in Bogota, Colombia”MIAMI, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elon Musk is one of the world's most ambitious entrepreneurs. From launching his first company at the age of 14, to co-founding PayPal, to founding electric car company Tesla Motors, as well as aerospace firm SpaceX. Since last year, the South African-born tech titan has also been toying with new business ideas.
— Fernando Lelo de Larrea
"Investments in LATAM by its companies have already helped to increase both demand and the valuation of Tesla shares and could continue to do so in the future." mentions Fernando Lelo de Larrea.
Here we take a look at some of Musk's investments in LATAM, how they could affect Tesla, SpaceX, SolarCity and more....
LATAM Investments: What are they?
LATAM investments are investments made by Elon Musk's companies in LATAM airlines, including Brazil's GOL, Chile's LAN and Mexico's Interjet. These investments do not change the ownership of the companies in any way, but only serve to increase demand for airline seats, which means higher revenues for the airlines and a greater possibility of taking free flights. This strategy is similar to Tesla's Supercharger network, which allows Model S owners to charge their cars directly at hundreds of stations around the world. The main difference between Tesla's and Musk's companies is that LATAM Airlines is not owned by Musk's companies, but by other companies entirely.
Tesla Motors LATAM
Tesla is one of Musk's largest investments in LATAM. In May, the company announced it would open its first Tesla Supercharger station at LATAM, in Santiago, Chile. Tesla Supercharger stations are powered 100% by renewable energy, and can fill the battery of a Model S in about half an hour. Tesla has also partnered with LATAM Airlines to install charging stations on Interjet and LAN Airlines aircraft, allowing Model S owners to charge their cars while flying. The first Tesla Supercharger station at LATAM opened in Santiago, Chile.
SpaceX LATAM
SpaceX is another Musk-owned company that has made investments in LATAM airlines. In December 2016, the company announced a partnership with LAN Airlines to launch its own satellites from the airline's planes. The idea in this case is that while the plane flies over, passengers can use the onboard WiFi to consult their satellites, which is a novel idea. In March 2017, SpaceX opened its first plant in the United States, in Satellite Beach, Florida. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has stated that he sees the facility as an investment in the future of SpaceX, as well as the future of the U.S. aerospace industry in general. Musk hopes the plant will help the company avoid future bottlenecks in the manufacturing process and produce rockets at a more consistent rate.
SolarCity LATAM
SolarCity is another Musk-owned company that has made investments in LATAM.
"In May, the company announced that it would start up a LATAM solar panel manufacturing plant in Bogota, Colombia" mentions investment specialist, Fernando Lelo de Larrea.
This plant will produce solar panels at a lower cost than those produced in the U.S., and will allow SolarCity to access the LATAM market.
Sum of the parts
In total, Musk's companies have made investments in LATAM airlines and aerospace companies worth more than $300 million. These investments have helped the companies access new markets and increase demand for their products. However, the main way the investments affect Tesla, SpaceX, SolarCity and Tesla Motors is by increasing demand for their products. This means Tesla's Model 3 cars will be able to fly from country to country, as will SpaceX's reusable rockets, and more people will be able to afford SolarCity's panels thanks to the Bogota plant.
Conclusion
Elon Musk's investments in LATAM have helped increase demand for his companies' products and allowed them to enter new markets. They have also given Tesla, SpaceX, SolarCity and Tesla Motors access to new customers, employees, investors and suppliers. Musk's investments in LATAM are likely to continue to have a positive effect on Tesla, SpaceX, SolarCity and Tesla Motors. However, as new owners of the airlines and aerospace companies, Musk's companies will benefit more than before. As the LATAM investments have shown, Musk is always looking for new ways to bring Tesla, SpaceX, SolarCity and Tesla Motors closer to his customers. Investing in the LATAM industry is just one part of that goal.
Mia Atkinson
Media Captains
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Fernando Lelo de Larrea - El Peligro de Compararse y Cómo Leer Un Libro a la Semana