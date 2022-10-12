Hardeeville SC Festival on Main Promises Family Fun and Entertainment
Set for Friday and Saturday October 14 and 15 at Richard Gray Recreation Complex behind City Hall at 205 Main Street in Hardeeville, SC
We are poised to have lots of fun as we attract visitors from throughout the region. This festival has become a premier event for Hardeeville, South Carolina.”HARDEEVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hardeeville Festival on Main returns to center stage here this Friday night and Saturday, October 14-15.
— Jennifer Combs
“It’s really exciting to have this great event back for a third year,” said Jennifer Combs, Hardeeville’s Director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. “It has become a premier event for our area, and we are poised to have lots of fun as we attract visitors from throughout the region.”
Admission is free for this family-oriented event. The Friday night (5-10 p.m.) and day-long Saturday (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) festivities will include a variety of amusement rides plus numerous food trucks and craft vendors. There will also be a classic car display, a corn-hole tournament with cash prizes and axe throwing, an exciting carnival style game of skill.
Organizers say the festival has proven itself since its inception in 2019 for building community fellowship. Combs says she has been “extremely pleased with the broad number of local sponsors who have stepped forward to help support the event” which is also partly underwritten by South Carolina’s ATAX (accommodations tax) revenues to promote the festival across the region and beyond.
LIVE MUSIC - Two styles of popular music with be featured at the Festival on Main – one each night. On Friday a Lowcountry favorite group Deas-Guyz will have center stage with their mix of old favorite Motown selections plus Rhythm and Blues, Reggae and Pop, Rock dance tunes. Then on Saturday, a nationally known group, The Reagan Years, will treat the crowd with diverse sounds of the 1980s, performing hits ranging from Pop Rock to Heavy Metal and New Wave. Hits by Bon Jovi, Duran Duran, Guns ‘N Roses, Huey Lewis, Def Leppard and Billy Idol will fill the night air.
SPONSORS - Combs said “thanks to our sponsors everything is free except for the rides and purchases from vendors.
The major sponsors included:
PLATINUM SPONSOR -Minto Communities- Latitude Margaritaville
SILVER SPONSORS - Alliance Consulting Engineers, Cleland Site Prep, Inc., Evans General Contractors, Forino, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Bay Street Realty Group, Gramling Brothers, Moon River Capital, LLC, Palmetto Training, Inc., Preserve Communities, Pulte Homes and Thomas & Hutton;
BRONZE SPONSOR: Waste Pro.
“Having strong business participation as sponsors ensures a great community event,” said Combs, “and I believe it ensures growth as our community expands.”
