Children Are People, Inc. Announces Addition of Award-Winning Speaker, Renowned Auctioneer and Popular Band to HOPEfest
Annual event raises money and celebrates students, faculty and volunteers.
With the activities and talent we’re going to have on November 12, it’s going to be a fun night for all involved.”GALLATIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children Are People, Inc. (CAP), a nonprofit organization inspiring character development, academic achievement and community involvement in at-risk youth, has announced part of the entertainment lineup for HOPEfest, the organization’s annual capstone fundraiser.
— Susan Superczynski, Executive Director at CAP
HOPEfest will take place on Saturday, November 12, at 6 p.m. in the Premier Centre Banquet Hall at Hendersonville Expo Center.
Rashad Rayford, a.k.a. Rashad thaPoet, will serve as the evening’s host. An award-winning actor, poet and speaker, Rayford’s work has been featured at TEDx, on NPR, in the Wall Street Journal and USA Today, among many others. Rayford is the founder of Elevate Your Vibe, LLC, a non-traditional speaking company that intuitively blends spoken word poetry, business talk and inspirational speaking to help businesses tell more compelling and concise stories.
HOPEfest will feature both live and silent auctions with some great items up for bid, and John Block, principal auctioneer of Park West Gallery, will serve as the evening’s auctioneer. Block has more than 20 years of industry experience, and as the executive vice president of Park West Gallery, he plays a leading role in the gallery’s sales and operations management, strategic planning, training, development and more.
One of Nashville’s most in-demand dance bands, The Nashville Soundz, will bring their stellar musical chops to HOPEfest. With some of Nashville’s most prominent and prolific singers and musicians, the band’s popular blend of funk, pop, blues and R&B has blown away crowds for years.
Susan Superczynski, Executive Director at CAP, said she is pleased with how this year’s HOPEfest is taking shape.
“Our hardworking event committee has pulled together an amazing fundraiser. HOPEfest is about sharing CAP with the community, shining a light on our incredible students, our staff members and our volunteers who give so much for this organization,” said Superczynski. “With the activities and talent we’re going to have on November 12, it’s going to be a fun night for all involved.”
CAP is the brainchild of Fred Bailey. Born blind, and the 10th of 15 children to sharecroppers in Gallatin, TN, Bailey learned how to deal with disadvantage at an early age. Working his way to a bachelor’s degree from Tennessee State University and a fruitful career, Bailey created CAP to give the youth in his community access to positive adult mentors that teach the values of hard work and self-discipline.
To learn more about CAP, and to buy tickets for HOPEfest, please visit childrenarepeopletn.org.
About Children Are People, Inc.
For more than 20 years, the volunteers, staff, and donors of Children Are People, Inc. (CAP) have worked together to serve and support at-risk youth throughout Sumner County, Tennessee. CAP provides a safe, structured space where kids can learn, play and flourish—without charging fees to families. From tutoring to community involvement projects, CAP’s programs ensure each student receives caring attention from positive role models who help pave the way for a thriving future. For more information, visit childrenarepeopletn.org.
