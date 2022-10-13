Andbank Selects Adenza’s Calypso Cloud Services to Power Treasury Management Systems

Fully Cloud-Based Integration Supports Secure, Agile and Flexible Treasury Management in a Fully Integrated Environment

Moving to the CapCloud platform has allowed us to increase the flexibility of our treasury management operations.” — Javier Planelles, Global Head of Technology & Operations at Andbank Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adenza, the new company formed by the merger of Calypso Technology and AxiomSL , today announced that it has been selected by Andbank, the private banking specialist, to transition the bank’s front-to-back treasury management functions to its Adenza CapCloudTM platform. A longtime Adenza client, Andbank’s decision to move from a locally-installed to a cloud-based system was driven by a desire to improve the efficiency and scalability of their treasury management platform.

“Moving to the CapCloud platform has allowed us to increase the flexibility of our treasury management operations, whether we are developing and deploying new code or quickly implementing new software releases,” said Javier Planelles, Global Head of Technology & Operations at Andbank Group. “Our longstanding relationship with Adenza, combined with their rigorous approach to cloud security and the lower total cost of ownership associated with a SaaS deployment, made this upgrade an easy decision.”

By shifting its treasury management functions to the SaaS-based CapCloud platform, Andbank will also gain access to Adenza’s cloud-only features, such as the CapCloud Console (self-service portal), which improves the bank’s agility, giving Andbank the ability to deliver change at the pace the business and market demand.

Prior to making the shift, Andbank engaged in a thorough evaluation of Adenza CapCloud, including a thorough and demanding information security review, to validate that the solution met its rigorous standards. Adenza recently completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 1 and 2 Type II audit of its CapCloud platform and its RegCloud® data management and regulatory reporting platform, as well as certification to the Information Security Management System Standard ISO 27001 for both RegCloud and CapCloud.

“It’s become impossible to ignore the benefits of our SaaS treasury management solution” said Strath Lanyon, Adenza’s Global Head of Cloud Services. “Beyond the huge gains in flexibility, scalability and security offered by CapCloud, our ability to seamlessly lift-and-shift from a on-premise to our SaaS platform has really streamlined the transition process. We’re honored to work with Andbank on this exciting expansion of their treasury management system and look forward to continued growth and close collaboration.”

For more information on Adenza’s cloud-based treasury and capital markets systems, please vist www.adenza.com.

About Andbank

Andbank is a multinational group specialising in Private Banking, with more than 70 offices in 11 countries and a team of more than 1,100 professionals. At the close of December 2021, it registered turnover of €32.7 billion. The firm stands out thanks to its network of bankers and specialists with extensive experience in consultancy and asset management.

Andbank is one of the most dynamic companies in the private banking sector. In 2018, it launched the neobank MyInvestor, in 2019 it completed the integration of the Merchbanc Group in Spain and Triar in São Paulo, and in 2020 acquired the business of Esfera Gestión, of Bank Degroof Petercam Spain and of Capital in Brazil. One of the fundamental aspects of Andbank is its CSR activities, which are focused on raising funds for the fight against cancer. In this respect, it works with FERO (a foundation for oncological research), the CRIS cancer foundation, and it is Founding Donor at the first Pediatric Cancer Centre at the San Juan de Dios Hospital in Barcelona.

About Adenza

Adenza provides customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms which can be delivered on-premise or on-cloud. Adenza enables financial institutions to consolidate and streamline their operations with front-to-back solutions integrated with data management and reporting, benefitting from a single source of truth across the business.

With headquarters in London and New York, Adenza has more than 60,000 users across the world’s largest financial institutions spanning global and regional banks, broker dealers, insurers, asset managers, pension funds, hedge funds, central banks, stock exchanges and clearing houses, securities services providers and corporates.

