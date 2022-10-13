Top-rated Juicebox EV Chargers from Enel X Way Join the Raiven Marketplace
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raiven, a leading group purchasing program and procurement platform, announced today that Enel X Way brings its family of Juicebox Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations to Raiven Marketplace. This addition will expand Raiven’s growing access to cutting-edge electric vehicle (EV) energy management systems for electrical contractors and Raiven’s other members.
ENEL X WAY IS A GLOBAL LEADER IN EV CHARGING
Enel X Way is a global company specializing in energy creation, management, and storage solutions. Its JuiceBox EV chargers are rated Best Overall by Road and Track magazine and have earned top ratings from Car and Driver, Autoweek, and Forbes.
Raiven carefully vets its suppliers, offering only the most advanced and reliable products. The Raiven Marketplace is a procurement platform offering pre-negotiated discounts, a consumer-centric user experience, and AI-powered digital purchasing tools. "I'd like to welcome Enel X Way to the Raiven family," said Brett Knox, Raiven CEO. "Enel X Way JuiceBox EV Chargers are among the highest rated in the industry and will be valued additions to the Raiven Marketplace."
As EVs gain market share, home charging solutions have become the preferred choice of 80+% of EV drivers. While Level 1 chargers offer a charging rate of only 4 to 5 miles per charging hour and Level 3 chargers are too expensive for most applications, level 2 chargers like JuiceBox are the most popular choice for in-home installations, enabling a full battery recharge overnight.
JUICEBOX CHARGERS ARE TOP-RATED
JuiceBox Level 2 Chargers charge an EV up to nine times faster than a Level 1 charger and come in 3 output levels, including hardwired and plug-in models. In addition, they are easy to use and install and are more affordable than many comparable models.
The JuiceBox line features intelligent Wi-Fi control, a smartphone app, compatibility with all EVs, and a NEMA 4X safety rating. Additionally, JuiceBox customers can rely on JuiceGreen to ensure the usage of only zero-carbon power and can take advantage of their JuicePoints rewards system, rewarding drivers for charging during hours of lower demand on the grid.
Raiven proudly offers JuiceBox EV chargers alongside a vast selection of electrification equipment, parts, and supplies from world-class suppliers. Additionally, its group purchasing program leverages the combined buying power of their contractor and facility manager network to negotiate deep discounts while offering up tools such as a Private Marketplace, a Digital Buying Assistant, and Supply Chain Monitoring and Alerts.
ABOUT RAIVEN
Raiven is a leading purchasing, procurement, and supply chain management platform enabling contractors and facility managers to digitally transform their procurement process and obtain significant discounts on their most commonly purchased items. Raiven's cloud-based procurement platform helps businesses purchase smarter and more efficiently through patent-pending AI algorithms that find in-stock products at the lowest prices. Learn more about Raiven at www.raiven.com and on LinkedIn or Facebook.
ABOUT ENEL X WAY
Enel X Way is a global leader in smart electric vehicle charging solutions with over 380,000 charging ports worldwide, including roaming agreements. As a subsidiary of Fortune 200 renewable energy leader, the Enel Group, Enel X Way is committed to providing smart mobility solutions for drivers, businesses, and partners to make electric driving simple. Enel X Way's flagship home charging station, the JuiceBox, has been named the "best EV charger overall" by CNET, Car and Driver, This Old House, Popular Mechanics, and Road & Track.
ABOUT RAIVEN
Raiven is a leading purchasing, procurement, and supply chain management platform enabling contractors and facility managers to digitally transform their procurement process and obtain significant discounts on their most commonly purchased items. Raiven's cloud-based procurement platform helps businesses purchase smarter and more efficiently through patent-pending AI algorithms that find in-stock products at the lowest prices. Learn more about Raiven at www.raiven.com and on LinkedIn or Facebook.
ABOUT ENEL X WAY
Enel X Way is a global leader in smart electric vehicle charging solutions with over 380,000 charging ports worldwide, including roaming agreements. As a subsidiary of Fortune 200 renewable energy leader, the Enel Group, Enel X Way is committed to providing smart mobility solutions for drivers, businesses, and partners to make electric driving simple. Enel X Way's flagship home charging station, the JuiceBox, has been named the "best EV charger overall" by CNET, Car and Driver, This Old House, Popular Mechanics, and Road & Track.
