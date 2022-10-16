Matt Bettin, NJ Martial Artist Takes a Turn at Entrepreneurship

Crushing Clean Soap Co. Kasandra Sigmund(l) and Matt Bettin

Crushing Clean Soap Co. Offers A Fresh Touch of Cleanliness to Athletes

SOMERDALE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matt Bettin, a lifelong athlete and active martial arts competitor, recently entered the athletic soap business, starting Crushing Clean Soap Co. with his fiancé and business partner, Kasandra Sigmund.

Bettin, who has an undergraduate degree in environmental sciences, took chemistry classes at school and realized after a vigorous training session that he wanted what most athletes seek out: a soap that offers a fragrant and protective layer of cleanliness that would feel good after a serious workout. His soaps contain only natural oils and clays.

"I've worked with hazardous materials for environmental remediation projects in the past and felt comfortable performing the chemical saponification to produce soap," Bettin said. "I knew that there had to be a soap available that was gentle to the skin, smelled nice, but would help protect the user from infections they might get in sports, especially ones that involved physical contact."

He and Sigmund manufacture the soap in his garage and sell it via a website. While several soap brands target the same athletic market, they all originated on the West Coast. "I thought it made sense to start with a product originating on the East Coast," Bettin said.

Bettin, who played football at East Brunswick High School and rugby for Rowan University, holds an advanced rank in Brazilian Jiu-jitsu and competes on the local jiu-jitsu circuit. He intends to compete in the world jiu-jitsu championships in December. Because of the close contact with training partners and competitors, it seemed natural to Bettin that a superior soap product was in his future.

"Jiu-jitsu is a terrific martial art, but because of the grappling and close contact aspect, the idea of producing a safe, superior quality soap just seemed obvious to me," he said.

At every competition, when the fight is over, "I'll be lathering up with the soap that I create, and that will make me feel much better, regardless of the outcome," said Bettin. "We're looking to give our customers that glowing, cleanliness feeling with an attractive scent that we all enjoy after a vigorous workout."

One of his soaps, "Wandering Warrior," is made with superfatted hemp seed oil, and his "Modern Warrior" bar contains Black Rifle Coffee.

Bettin hopes to expand his modest operation into a more significant business. "The plan is to turn Crushing Clean Soap Co. into a full-time endeavor as we expand our product line to meet all the needs of dedicated athletes," said Bettin.

"Being involved on the business side of a sport that I enjoy is the dream of many athletes. Crushing Clean Soap Co. is the first step. It's also my modest effort to bring manufacturing back to the United States."

For more information, visit https://www.crushingcleansoapco.com.



