Global Envelope Tracking Chip Market to Garner $3.15 Billion by 2027: AMR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global envelope tracking chip market generated $1.57 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $3.15 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, and regional scenario.

Increase in product adoption from the consumer electronics sector, increase in demand from the automotive sector, and surge in growth rate of wireless platforms drive the growth of the global envelope tracking chip market. However, expensive nature of envelope tracking chips restrains the market growth. On the other hand, high investments in power management technologies present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Nationwide complete or partial lockdown imposed by governments in many countries restrained the manufacturing activities in the semiconductor and electronics sector. In addition, supply chain disruptions posed many challenges such as shortage of raw materials and others in front of manufacturers.

China is the major exporter of raw materials in the electronics industry. Manufacturing interruptions and ban on export activities created a shortage of raw materials across the world.

The demand for envelope tracking chips from various sectors such as automotive, space, and others reduced as daily operations in these industries stopped completely or partially due to lockdown. During the post-lockdown, the demand is expected to bounce back.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global envelope tracking chip market based on technology, application, end user, and region.

Based on technology, the cellular communications segment contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the wireless communications segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on end user, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global envelope tracking chip market, and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the telecommunications segment is expected to maintain the largest CAGR of 11.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest share in 2019, holding nearly half of the total share, and will maintain its leadership status by 2027. Moreover, this region is expected to maintain the fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. The report also discusses regions such as North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global envelope tracking chip market analyzed in the report include Analog Devices, Inc., Maxim Integrated, Samsung, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Qorvo, MediaTek, R2 Semiconductor, Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., and Texas Instruments.

