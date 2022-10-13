Submit Release
National CACFP Sponsors Association To Host Sesame Street in Communities for Free Racial Justice Webinar

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, November 16 at 2:00 PM EST, the National CACFP Sponsors Association will host Antonio Freitas, MS of Sesame Street in Communities for a free webinar on Racial Justice Resources.

From the event description: All kids need a strong individual and group identity, but racism hurts the healthy development of both. Providers can begin building racial literacy in their little ones by engaging openly and honestly in these conversations. Join Sesame Street in Communities to explore resources that celebrate race, stand tall and address racism!

Sesame Street in Communities offers many resources for families, caregivers and child care professionals on addressing race with children. Topics include the ABC’s of Racial Literacy, Dealing with Racism, Talking About Race, Racial Justice Resources for Military Families, and Community Diversity. Within each category is a wealth of resources to address specific questions and issues. These resources are available across a spectrum of media, from story books to adult-directed articles to videos and printables. There is a wealth of information available for adults to help kids think about, ask about and talk about race. The webinar will review these resources and direct adults on where to find them and how to use them to guide children through racial justice topics. The event is free, and all are welcome. Registration is open now.

Since 1986, National CACFP Sponsors Association has served as a national platform for the Child and Adult Care Food Program Community. The mission of NCA is to bring members information on legislation, regulation and advocacy issues, share resources among the entire CACFP community, and provide an engaging, informative annual conference offering the largest CACFP networking and training opportunities in the nation. CACFP is an indicator of quality care. When children and adults are cared for by providers who participate in the CACFP, they are receiving the best nutrition available.

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.