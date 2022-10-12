Celebrating St Gerard and Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) in October 2022

LaScala and Off-Broadway

Antonio Masini and St Gerard art in Italy,

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October is Italian Heritage Month

1889-2022

123rd Feast of Saint Gerard
October 14, 15 & 16, 2022
Noon - 9pm.
St Lucy's Church and grounds.
7th Ave, Newark, NJ 07104


In the second half of 1890s, the predominant immigrant groups in the First Ward were coming from the Province of Avellino. They came with a sense religious life deeply expressed in a love for St. Gerard, who lived in the Province of Avellino during eighteenth-century.

Daniel P Quinn will be offering commentary and book signings at this year's Feast with his 5 Star book: Newark, Italy and me (Amazon.com) with a review by Truby Chiavello in PRIMO magazine..

Mr Quinn's Grandmother's father Antonio Caruso donated a window for the new St Lucy's Church in 1925.
They too were from Avellino who left Italy in the 1880's.

St. Gerard Maiella showed special attention to expectant mothers. In 1899, immigrants from Caposele, Italy introduced the annual feast in honor of St. Gerard, who died October 16, 1755. Every October the feast of St. Gerard continues to be a highlight for the parish. Now for more than 100 years, St. Gerard has been an integral part of St. Lucy's in a profound way. St. Lucy's community bears witness to the fact that St. Gerard is a patron of new life, expressed powerfully in the symbol of expectant women.

National Shrine Letter 2022

Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+ +1 973-482-0747
Daniel P Quinn received an Outstanding Achievement Award from Beyond the Curve International Film Festival, Paris, France (2021); Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and his co-production of Diary of a Madman received an OBIE. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio with new work being published in Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2020) this Fall. His 400 Blogs published by The New York Times during Covid-19. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine (2021). Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

