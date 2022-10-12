Celebrating St Gerard and Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) in October 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- October is Italian Heritage Month
1889-2022
123rd Feast of Saint Gerard
October 14, 15 & 16, 2022
Noon - 9pm.
St Lucy's Church and grounds.
7th Ave, Newark, NJ 07104
In the second half of 1890s, the predominant immigrant groups in the First Ward were coming from the Province of Avellino. They came with a sense religious life deeply expressed in a love for St. Gerard, who lived in the Province of Avellino during eighteenth-century.
Daniel P Quinn will be offering commentary and book signings at this year's Feast with his 5 Star book: Newark, Italy and me (Amazon.com) with a review by Truby Chiavello in PRIMO magazine..
Mr Quinn's Grandmother's father Antonio Caruso donated a window for the new St Lucy's Church in 1925.
They too were from Avellino who left Italy in the 1880's.
St. Gerard Maiella showed special attention to expectant mothers. In 1899, immigrants from Caposele, Italy introduced the annual feast in honor of St. Gerard, who died October 16, 1755. Every October the feast of St. Gerard continues to be a highlight for the parish. Now for more than 100 years, St. Gerard has been an integral part of St. Lucy's in a profound way. St. Lucy's community bears witness to the fact that St. Gerard is a patron of new life, expressed powerfully in the symbol of expectant women.
National Shrine Letter 2022
Daniel P Quinn
