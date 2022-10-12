Submit Release
California Condor from Estonia release a grim take on "Chandelier" by SIA in new music video

Another 20 days has passed and the Condor flies high ! Here is "Chandelier" by SIA, a new music video by the "All-Time-Touring" band California Condor.

Honest darkness, but a light must alway shine at the end of the tunnel.”
— California Condor
PäRNU, PäRNUMAA, ESTONIA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The score follows again 2-0 down the calendar as the digits drop to zero.

Windy days of October reveal yet again a new release with a loud call from flying high California Condor. This "All-Time-Touring" band is proud to present "Chandelier" by SIA in their own post-apocalyptic interpretation. The message of the original track has been transformed by this Estonian outfit into a more grim and darker form.

"Honest darkness, but a light must always shine at the end of the tunnel" is said about the track by California Condor themselves. This fresh and raw single from the album "Chapter III:Black Horse" gives a very solid idea what is to be expected to find further from this album, but there is still room for imagination of what might next.

California Condor will be presented on 19-23 October at WOMEX in Lisbon, Portugal and are full on preparing themselves steadily for the 2023 Europe tour ahead. Currently the band has initiated a 20 day countdown timer on their website for their next music video releases to keep the ball rolling and the entertainment going. Something to look forward to every month, so keep an eye on this very special group of artists and stay tuned.

