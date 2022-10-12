Submit Release
Ohio Farm Bureau Designates Hylant As Select Partner for Ohio’s Farmers

The Ohio Farm Bureau recently designated Hylant a Select Partner.

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ohio Farm Bureau recently designated Hylant a Select Partner. Insurance brokers receiving this designation are committed to the food and agribusiness industry and pledge to act as trusted advisors in providing risk management solutions that best meet members’ needs.

“We are honored by this exclusive partnership,” said Hylant Managing Director, Food & Agriculture Patrick Williams.

“We’re excited to offer members access to resources, expertise and services that will save them time and help them proactively manage the unique risks and challenges they face daily.”

“Our members need someone who understands agriculture and wants to do something more than selling a product,” said Tim Hicks, Nationwide Services Field Director, Ohio Farm Bureau. “Hylant’s knowledge of our industry and client-focused culture aligns well with our mission to put our members’ needs first. They’re a great fit.”

All participating Select Partner agencies and advisors are first endorsed by a county farm bureau and vetted by local farmers and ag professional members. Lucas County Farm Bureau made the endorsement this fall.

About Ohio Farm Bureau
Founded in 1919, Ohio Farm Bureau is a 501(c)(5) independent, non-governmental, private, volunteer-member-powered organization. For more than 100 years, it has represented food, fiber and fuel producers at a local level and on a national scale.

About Hylant
Hylant is a fourth-generation, family-owned insurance brokerage, one of the largest privately owned brokerages in the U.S. Established in 1935, it offers risk management consultation, business insurance, employee benefits and personal insurance to clients locally, nationally and internationally. Hylant serves clients from across all sectors of the food and agriculture industries, including but not limited to commercial farms, food producers, processors and manufacturers, distributors, retail grocers and restaurants.

Bridget Scott
Hylant
+1 317-817-5142
email us here

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.