Cancer Support Community Releases Report on Cancer Cachexia

Report Highlights Unmet Medical Needs of Patients Facing Unintentional Weight Loss, Muscle Weakness, and Fatigue

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cancer Support Community (CSC) released their Cancer Cachexia Voice of the Patient Report as a follow-up to their Externally-Led Patient Focused Drug Development Meeting. The meeting provided an opportunity for people impacted by the unintentional weight loss, muscle weakness, fatigue, and intense psychosocial impact of cancer cachexia to come together and describe their experiences to healthcare providers, researchers, and other key stakeholders.

Debbie Weir, CSC’s CEO said, "CSC is so grateful to the many courageous patients and caregivers who came forward to tell their stories, share their experiences, and provide their insights about how we can collectively do better to understand, manage, and treat cancer cachexia.”

The Cancer Cachexia Voice of the Patient Report details experiences of living with cancer cachexia and perspectives on current and future treatment options for cancer cachexia. Highlighted throughout the report is the importance —to patients and caregivers alike —of cancer cachexia to become a focus of study that will lead to treatment options that improve quality of life, decrease muscle loss and fatigue, and boost appetite.

The report will contribute to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, medical product developers, healthcare providers, researchers, and other key stakeholders’ understanding of the severity of this condition and the critical need for novel treatment options.

“In shedding light on the intense physical and psychosocial impact of this condition, we can start to recognize ways to lessen its impact on future cancer patients and their loved ones,” said Weir.

CSC is thankful for financial support from Pfizer, Roche Diagnostics, and AVEO Oncology to complete this project. CSC would also like to thank the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, LUNGevity Foundation, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), and AnCan for their in-kind support and outreach to help engage patients and caregivers.

To read the report, watch the live recording of this meeting, and find the meeting transcript please visit https://www.cancersupportcommunity.org/cachexia-pfdd

