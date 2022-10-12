Acute Hospital Care Market Size to Reach USD 4.50 Trillion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

The growing geriatric population significantly contributes to the rising number of acute hospital care patients. The increase in government healthcare expenditure to make treatments accessible and affordable for the citizenry will also aid in the growth of the acute hospital care market. The growing incidence of acute diseases in individuals will drive the acute hospital care market. The North American region emerged as the largest market for the global acute hospital care market, with a 40.26% share of the market revenue in 2021.

As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global acute hospital care market is expected to grow from USD 2.67 trillion in 2021 to USD 4.50 trillion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



The number of people suffering from chronic and acute diseases/conditions has increased due to the rising trend of an inactive lifestyle and improper diet. The increasing consumption of processed foods and beverages with high sugar content, alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs has contributed to the rising incidence of acute diseases. The number of elderly people has increased, which has added to the pool of patients in need of intensive care. The global acute hospital care market will be driven by the increasing incidence of acute diseases caused by unhealthy lifestyles, poor diets, excessive alcohol or cigarette use, or old age. The expansion of the acute hospital care market will also be aided by increased burn accidents, traffic/road accidents, and other trauma cases.



Acute Hospital Care Market Report Scope



Report Attributes Details Market Size (2030) Around $ 4.50 Trillion Market Size (2021) $ 2.67 Trillion CAGR (2022-2030) Over 5.98% Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2030 Market Segments Facility Type, Medical Condition, Service Type, Regions Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa

Major firms have made financial investments in the research and development of better medications, medical devices, equipment, and systems in response to the rise in demand for acute hospital care. Government rules that mandate 24/7 patient care for everyone and improve the healthcare system will also create profitable opportunities for market participants. However, the high cost of acute hospital care in the absence of universal healthcare and insurance coverage can hamper the market's growth. The lack of skilled healthcare professionals and their chronic shortage in the healthcare sector will also challenge the market's growth. Innovative and comprehensive training of medical professionals and increased government healthcare expenditure can help overcome these challenges and provide an impetus to the global acute hospital care market.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global acute hospital care market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In 2022, LifePoint Health and Health Catalyst, Inc., a prominent supplier of data and analytics technologies and services to healthcare companies, announced a multi-year partnership. The collaboration will use Health Catalyst's powerful technology and solutions to assist patients in experiencing more consistent clinical results, raise the standard of acute hospital care, and develop LifePoint's data and analytics capabilities to support its prestigious National Quality Program.



Market Growth & Trends



The World Health Organization published a report in 2019 stating than around 86% of the deaths that happen globally are attributed to non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, strokes, other acute respiratory diseases, etc. These numbers will increase in the future, leading to a rise in demand for acute hospital care. Also, approximately 1.4 million people die yearly from road traffic accidents. Accidents and other trauma cases will increase the demand for acute emergency hospital care. Increasing government expenditure to provide 24/7 emergency healthcare services to citizens will also propel the market's growth. The robust health infra expenditure ushered during the pandemic is expected to sustain its momentum, given the renewed focus on developing better healthcare systems to deal with future pandemics. Such infrastructural development will benefit the acute hospital care market.



Key Findings



• In 2021, the general acute care hospitals segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38% and market revenue of 1.01 trillion.



The facility type segment is divided into general acute care hospitals, long-term acute care, specialized hospitals, psychiatric hospitals, and rehabilitation hospitals. In 2021, the general acute care hospitals segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38% and market revenue of 1.01 trillion.



• In 2021, the emergency care segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 39% and market revenue of 1.04 trillion.



The medical condition segment is divided into emergency care, acute care surgery, trauma care, short-term stabilization, urgent care, critical care, pre-hospital care, and others. In 2021, the emergency care segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 39% and market revenue of 1.04 trillion.



• In 2021, the intensive care unit (ICU) segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 47% and a market revenue of 1.25 trillion.



The service type segment is divided into neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), intensive care unit (ICU), coronary care unit (CCU), and others. In 2021, the intensive care unit (ICU) segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 47% and a market revenue of 1.25 trillion.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Acute Hospital Care Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global acute hospital care market, with a market share of around 40.26% and 1.07 trillion of the market revenue in 2021. The North American region is expected to be the most significant market forecast period. The acute hospital care market in North America has been expanding rapidly. The United States dominates North America's acute hospital care market. According to the United Nations world aging population report, in 2019, 703 million people are aged 60 and above globally. This figure is estimated to reach 1.5 billion by 2050. The prevalence of orthopedic diseases, cardiovascular, respiratory & other acute diseases is high in the geriatric population. On parallel lines, the increasing number of premature births has increased the demand for NICUs in the region. Therefore, the growing incidence of acute diseases, premature births, accidents, and trauma cases will drive the North American acute hospital care market. The government's favorable reimbursement policies are also an impetus for developing North America's acute hospital care market.



Key players operating in the global acute hospital care market are:



• Ascension Health

• Asklepios Kliniken GmbH

• Community Health Systems Inc.

• Fresenius Medical Care

• HCA Healthcare Inc.

• LifePoint Health Inc.

• Mediclinic International

• Ramsay Healthcare

• Tenet Healthcare Corporation

• Universal Health Services Inc.



This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global acute hospital care market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Acute Hospital Care Market by Facility Type:



• General Acute Care Hospitals

• Long-Term Acute Care

• Specialized Hospitals

• Psychiatric Hospitals

• Rehabilitation Hospitals



Global Acute Hospital Care Market by Medical Condition:



• Emergency Care

• Acute Care Surgery

• Trauma Care

• Short-Term Stabilization

• Urgent Care

• Critical Care

• Pre-Hospital Care

• Others



Global Acute Hospital Care Market by Service Type:



• Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

• Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

• Coronary Care Unit (CCU)

• Others



About the report:



The global acute hospital care market is analyzed based on value (USD Trillion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



