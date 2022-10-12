Lucky Penny Candles and Shay Rowbottom Collaborate on Corporate Gift Strategies
"We are thrilled to have Dom helping us with strategic initiatives that allow us to easily connect with prospects at the show and follow-up effectively," said Rowbottom.
Shay Rowbottom Marketing Chooses Lucky Penny Candles' personalized QR code candles for Delta 8 ExpoVENICE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second consecutive year, Lucky Penny Candles was chosen by the Shay Rowbottom Marketing team to support their corporate gifting strategy. Rowbottom was a panel speaker at the October 10 Delta 8 Expo in Orlando, where she spoke about the importance of being your true self when posting promotional messaging on social media.
Before the event, Rowbottom contacted Dom LeRoux, founder and managing partner of Lucky Penny Candles, asking him to help develop a strategy to reach a greater audience and encourage more visitors to her booth to join her email list. "I suggested going with a personalized candle with a QR code on the label to allow participants to rapidly visit a specific online form by simply scanning the label using their cell phone," said LeRoux.
Dom personally brought the personalized corporate candles to the event's booth and helped Rowbottom's team set up. "We are thrilled to have Dom helping us with strategic initiatives that allow us to easily connect with prospects at the show and follow-up effectively," said Rowbottom.
Shay Rowbottom first partnered with Lucky Penny Candles as her corporate gift vendor at last February’s 2’sDay with Shay event in Orlando. "The 2’sDay with Shay corporate gift was a success and we are glad to continue helping Shay and her team with a new strategy to gain prospects at events" said Dom. He has long been a fan of Rowbottom’s approach to digital marketing, and he hopes to work with her again at future events.
To learn more about Lucky Penny Candles and corporate candles, please visit luckypennycandles.com. For press-related inquiries, please email the shop at hello@luckypennycandles.com.
Shay Rowbottom Marketing
Shay Rowbottom is a LinkedIn influencer and digital marketing entrepreneur, specializing in creating social media video content to attract attention and bring more eyeballs to your business.
To learn more please visit www.shayrowbottom.com
Dom LeRoux
Lucky Penny Candles
