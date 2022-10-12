A Creative 3D Printing Party Is An Ideal Gift for The Holidays or A Birthday Party
A new service at Bond’s 3D Studio provides a rare learning experience for small gatherings this seasonFAIRFAX, VA, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOND'S 3D STUDIO located at 3949 University Drive in Fairfax, Virginia, phone (571-307-0977) is launching a new local service for children to learn how to safely and creatively operate 3D printers. For starters, the company is offering a 3D Printing Party bringing a group of six children, ages eight to fourteen years old, together for a two-hour private printing party. Every participant will go home with a 3D printed object, along with basic knowledge of how the 3D printing works through a guided, engaging experience in the class.
This new offering is the first of its kind in the DMV area and is ideal for those looking to provide a one-of-a-kind learning experience that is unique for a birthday celebration, scout activity, a sports group outing, or young team building experience. Each student will be instructed on the anatomy of a 3D printer with firsthand access to this cutting-edge technology. Children will learn, guided by 3D printing experts at the studio, how to transform an idea from a sketch into a completed project through the 3D printing process, closely exploring the printers. Safety precautions when handling equipment, the diverse types of 3D printing processes that are available, software details and building materials, along with problem solving tips will all explained in this informational class. Each child will depart the gathering with an individualized piece that will be 3D printed during the event. The learning experience takes place during the one-and-a-half-hour tutorial and creation process. Then there is an additional 30-minute window of time at the studio to use for a Q&A session, with the host of the event being able to serve cake and refreshments to the guests in attendance during this finale.
Cost of the 3D Printing Party is $750 for the total two-hour gathering for six and additional guests (up to 15 total) can be included for $75 per person. Clients booking this party can also reserve a meeting room to gather and dine before or after the two-hour session for an additional $150 per hour rental space. Food and beverage items are not included in the fee. This new party forum could also be inspiring for a holiday gathering. Each participant can 3D print Christmas decoration, to add to their family’s collections for 2022. For more details on booking the printing party visit https://bonds3d.com/pages/3d-printing-workshop.
Bond's 3D Studio is a working 3D printing farm with over 20 printers on-site, creating innovative and personalized pieces ranging from human busts and brand statues to toy replicas, full-size pet statues, and more. Since its inception, this studio has created over 250 exact replications for clients in the Metropolitan D.C. area and around the world. Bond invested in his new company’s first 3D printer in 2020. The studio utilizes 1,500-square feet of commercial space. Bond’s focus began with business-to-business creations, made of a sturdy plastic material used for three-dimensional printing of commercial products. On a whim, he used his 3D printer to replicate his father-in-law’s French Bulldog, and a new business-to-consumer platform for Bond’s 3D Studio presented itself. The life-like replica was so accurate and well received as a gift, that Bond expanded the focus of his new studio to specialize in making custom hand-painted models of people’s pets and life-like sculptured busts of people. His company’s listing on Etsy produced orders from as far away as Israel, Cuba, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The most frequently requested item thus far is a life-like copy of a favorite dog. He also produced a replica of a horse, cat, and a pet parrot as one of his early projects.
“At our studio in Fairfax, we are constantly increasing the number of printers and scope of work to meet new demands in the marketplace, states Founder and CEO Egor Bond. “Along with the printing party class, we also developing a lesson colloquium to instruct children and adults on the art of 3d printing so we can engage more students who want to come to us to learn about this revolutionary technology. Soon we will expand the studio more fully to host larger events working. Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/igbtn1s11eis34w/AAAMKrJ4hLaA6VsMuEKQnquGa?dl=0&fbclid=IwAR1q6BSpZvwDUAZUZ3BEe_NVu-OXFea8WCfgxmK6evWrLsY9dh7VFo4N_Aw
