FORM Face + Body Donates $100k to North York General Hospital for Breast Cancer Research

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Dr. Somogyi and Dr. Jalil have announced a donation today, October 12th, 2022, of a $100,000 gift to North York General Foundation to advance breast cancer care as part of their 'Reconstruct Hope' initiative, aligning with Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) day.

Form Face and Body's Reconstruct Hope Countdown Campaign isn't just about spreading breast reconstruction awareness and sharing resources—it's about giving back to the community meaningfully.

Using funds generated at their private aesthetic practice to help support their reconstructive patients at North York General represents another way that the doctors combine their two worlds. "Giving back to our patients and community is extremely important to us. Our wish with the Reconstruct Hope campaign is that it will help not only stimulate awareness about breast cancer reconstruction but also motivate others to give back to their respective communities." Says Dr. Jalil.

Reconstruction of a breast that has been removed for the treatment of breast cancer or to lower the risk of a high-risk individual can be one of the most rewarding procedures performed today. Unbeknownst to many women, it is completely covered under the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP). Breast reconstruction is a personal choice. It can have both physical and psychological benefits and will avoid using an external prosthesis.

Surgeons Dr. Somogyi and Dr. Jalil of Form Face and Body work closely with the rest of the cancer team at North York General Hospital to ensure that options for reconstruction are considered from the very beginning of the breast cancer journey. At NYGH, most patients are offered reconstruction that can be performed during their breast cancer surgery. This has tremendous psychological and physical benefits.

Both Dr. Somogyi and Dr. Jalil deeply understand breast cancer's impact and how it can ravage a woman's body, mind and spirit. They know that breast removal can destroy self-confidence and feelings of femininity. That's why they value their work restoring resilience and self-esteem and felt it was essential to further breast cancer research.

"The work we do is patient-focused. It gives us a real sense of the difference our work can make. That is both humbling and gratifying. We never lose sight of the fact that what we do is just a piece of the puzzle. The cancer surgeon specialists work to make these patients well again, and then we come in to do our part. It's a team effort that changes lives for the better, and we're proud to help along the way." Says Dr. Somogyi.

About Dr. Ron Somogyi: Dr. Somogyi is personable, reliable, and cares deeply about his patients. His passion for plastic surgery and for combining his reconstructive and cosmetic skills to deliver optimal results is his greatest strength.

He is a Toronto-based plastic surgeon trained at the University of Toronto in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He went on to complete two fellowships in Melbourne, Australia. Each of these fellowships taught him new and innovative techniques and honed the unique cosmetic surgery skills he has brought back to his practice here in Toronto. Dr. Ron Somogyi has been on full-time staff at North York General Hospital and Women's College Hospital since 2014. He maintains an active research interest in both cosmetic and reconstructive surgery and has recently published journal articles and book chapters on breast reconstruction, surgical safety and breast augmentation.

About Dr. Waqqas Jalil:

Dr. Jalil was inspired by witnessing all the amazing and transformational procedures that profoundly impacted patients. It was these moments in his early education that determined his career choice. He believed that contrary to what people may think, plastic surgery is something people from all walks of life can benefit from and drastically improve their quality of life.

Dr. Waqqas Jalil is a highly trained and experienced plastic surgeon in both reconstructive and aesthetic plastic surgery. He had the great privilege of training in Canada and the United States, allowing him access to world-class education, techniques, and innovations. He studied in both Saskatchewan and Manitoba. His passion eventually took him to New York and the prestigious Lenox Hill Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Fellowship Program for Breast Reconstruction and Aesthetic Surgery. Upon completion of his fellowship, Dr. Jalil was recruited back to Toronto, where he was brought on at North York General Hospital, specializing in the reconstruction of oncological defects with expertise in breast reconstruction and skin cancer treatments. Since starting his practice, he has maintained an active research interest, being a lecturer at the University of Toronto and, more importantly, teaming up with Dr. Somogyi to create this one-of-a-kind aesthetic and reconstructive clinic!

About Form Face and Body

In 2020, the surgeons combined their skills and passion for extraordinary patient care to open FORM Face + Body. FORM offers Cosmetic Surgeries, Reconstructive Surgeries, and Advanced Aesthetics, including Rhinoplasty, Breast Augmentation, Abdominoplasty, Body Contouring, and non-surgical treatments such as Dermal Fillers, skin rejuvenation and Microneedling. Their Toronto-based practice includes procedures that can be both invasive and non-invasive. The clinic offers complete non-surgical aesthetics - such as injectables, complexion treatments and skincare - when in regular operation.

